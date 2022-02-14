Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Halle Bailey has enough songs to make an entire album dedicated to her son, Halo. On Saturday (Jan. 25), the “Angel” singer gave fans an update on her much-awaited solo project and whether fans can expect to see her reunion with Chlöe on it.

“I’ve written so many songs about my son, and I really like them all, but I’m like, ‘How many is too many for the album?’” she asked her Twitter followers. “Girl, release an album called Halo. We [are] ready,” one user joked while another humorously referenced Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much.”

Moments later, someone suggested an EP instead. “OMG. Kinda love this idea,” Halle quote-tweeted the post. She also teased a “little gift” for Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), possibly hinting at a new single or release date for her highly anticipated debut album.

Elsewhere, someone asked if Chlöe would be on the album, to which she simply responded, “Absolutely.” Although it’s been a while since their sophomore album as a duo, Ungodly Hour, the two teamed up for “Want Me” on Trouble In Paris. They also reunited in November 2024 for the deluxe version of FLO’s Access All Areas, having contributed to “Soft (Unlocked).”

"I know she has a lot going on, and I'm so proud and excited for her, so I cannot wait for us to finally piece together the body of work we've been talking about for so long," Chlöe told PEOPLE later that year. "At the Fashion Awards, we were able to perform together again. It felt so special ... and I can't wait to do that again with another album."