Key Takeaways:

The custody plan includes a set schedule, social media restrictions and mutual respect clauses.

Both parties retain the right to refile domestic violence claims if future issues arise.

The agreement reflects a shift toward cooperation and shared parenting responsibilities.

Things have been anything but smooth since rapper DDG and singer Halle Bailey had their son, Halo. However, the former couple recently took steps to ensure their co-parenting can move forward without any restraining orders.

The two broke up around October 2024 — less than a year after the child’s birth on Dec. 22, 2023. Since then, things have gotten rockier, and often publicly.

Both Bailey and DDG have filed restraining orders against each other this year, citing claims of domestic violence. The former’s was granted in May 2025. “Throughout our relationship and continuing to date, Darryl (DDG) has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally and financially abusive toward me,” Bailey wrote in court documents. She also cited online harassment from him.

Months prior, in March 2025, DDG publicly claimed that Bailey was denying him access to their child. He posted a video titled “She Won't Let Me See My Son.” Then, in June 2025, the prolific streamer filed and was granted his own temporary restraining order against Bailey. Per ABC News, in his filing he claimed that she was “an immediate threat to my safety and emotional well-being and more importantly, to the stability and safety of our son."

Now it looks like Halo’s parents are trying to let bygones be bygones. On Tuesday (Oct. 28), TMZ reported that both sides dropped their domestic violence claims against each other while agreeing to share custody of Halo. However, they reportedly both maintained the right to re-file the claims depending on future behavior.

Part of DDG and Bailey’s agreement includes not posting photos of Halo on social media and not publicly disparaging each other. They also reportedly worked out a schedule that’s mapped out holidays and also includes DDG getting custody on Wednesdays and certain weekends.