Image Image Credit Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Klay Thompson and Megan The Stallion made their first public appearance as a couple at the rapper’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.

Megan described their first meeting being “like a f**king movie” but kept the details private.

Fans reacted to their Instagram posts and red carpet debut, fueling buzz around the new celebrity couple.

Megan Thee Stallion isn't quite ready to spill the tea on how or where she met Klay Thompson, but she is making one thing perfectly clear: “It was like a f**king movie.” On Wednesday (July 16) night in New York City, the couple made their first public appearance together at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala.

While at the event, Megan briefly chatted with People, who asked about their romance. “Oh, we met and it was such a meet-cute. It was like a f**king movie," the “Whenever” artist explained. "I won't tell you how, and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie.”

She later added that the NBA star is the “nicest person” she's ever met. Watch the full clip below.

According to the Pete & Thomas Foundation’s website, the inaugural gala aimed to raise proceeds to expand several of the organization’s programs. The evening was hosted by Taraji P. Henson, with a special performance by Muni Long.

Image Image Credit Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

As for Megan’s relationship with Thompson, the Good News rapper made things Instagram official earlier this month. In a July 9 post, she’s seen sitting on the edge of a hot tub, while the NBA star is spotted lounging nearby in the background.

“Klay Thompson moved to Texas and said, ‘I’m leaving here with something,’” one social media user hilariously commented. Another said, “Dang, Klay [is] really just chilling in the back.” Just a few days later, on July 12, he posted a photo of them holding hands on his Instagram feed.