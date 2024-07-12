Image Image Credit Alekandra London / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ice Spice has been open about her weight loss journey over the last few months. While there have been a couple of comments about the drop in pounds in the past, the conversation has ramped back up after a few recent pictures and videos of the multi-platinum rap star have gone viral.

While some fans are sharing disparaging comments about her weight loss, insinuating that she is taking drugs like Ozempic, others are upset that people are body shaming her. One fan pointed out that artists like Tyla and Sabrina Carpenter are allowed to be slim and petite without issue, but when Ice Spice loses weight, people claim she is sick or taking drugs.

The Bronx-bred emcee has countless bars in her music that flex her shape. On her remix to Cash Cobain and Bay Swag’s hit track “Fisherrr,” she rapped, “Got an attitude, but I'm feelin' lit, so I ain't mad at you/ And I'm tatted too and it's fatter too, I'm your baddest boo/ So what you 'bout to do? Top-one baddie and the jatty move/ And my a** fat 'cause I eat my oats and my vegetables.”

Earlier in the year, when fans started to say she was on the diabetes weight loss medication Ozempic, she subtly responded with a video of her in the gym saying, “We beatin them allegations bae,” with a laughing emoji. One fan exclaimed, “People who use Ozempic work out too,” while someone else shared, “She's 24 and used to play Volleyball. Why would she need Ozempic.”

While Ice Spice is very present on social media, she has yet to respond to the recent comments on her new look. Body shaming is something that has always been an issue in entertainment, especially with women artists.

Coi Leray, Lizzo, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and many more have all dealt with the same issue in one shape or fashion. SZA recently spoke out about getting a Brazilian butt lift with British Vogue, exclaiming, “I’m so mad I did that s**t,” before stating, “It was just so stupid. But who gives a f**k? You got a BBL, [then] you realize you didn’t need the s**t. It doesn’t matter.”

While many people are commenting on Ice Spice’s new body, other fans are hopeful that new music is on the way. Check out her latest drop, “Popa” via her YouTube channel below!