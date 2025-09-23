Image Image Credit Stephanie Augello / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice at the NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration during New York Fashion Week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Ice Spice’s new single “Baddie Baddie” drops Friday (Sept. 26).

The release builds on her recent momentum in music and film, including her acting debut.

The cover art is getting praise, and fans can pre-save the track now.

Fans who have been waiting for new music from Ice Spice can finally rejoice. The Bronx rapper revealed that she’s dropping a new single titled “Baddie Baddie” on Friday (Sept. 26).

On Monday (Sept. 22), Ice Spice took to Instagram to post the cover of the new single, which features headshot of the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper looking at the camera amid her curly bronze-colored hair. The caption points her followers to pre-save links on Apple Music and Spotify.

“Yes, yesss,” gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee wrote in the comments of the post alongside two heart eye emojis. “Omg. Yasss this look is fire, I know the whole song will be too,” another commenter added alongisde a string of fire emojis.

It’s been over a year since Ice Spice dropped her debut album, Y2K!. The project featured “Did It First,” featuring Central Cee and “Oh Shhh…,” featuring Travis Scott. However, her biggest hits are arguably found on her 2023 EP, Like..?, which featured “Bikini Bottom” and “In Ha Mood.”

Although it’s still unclear whose album the song will land on, Ice Spice recently teamed with her former rival Latto to release “Gyatt.” Their rift reportedly started when Latto seemingly couldn’t complete an Ice Spice verse when on a red carpet, which many considered as shade. The two then seemed to trade subliminal disses in songs.

The collaboration's release, which also included a Hidji World–directed, WWE-themed video, signaled their supposed beef was behind them. Both rappers also appeared on Kai Cenat’s livestream together prior to their performance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

As for when fans can expect Ice Spice’s sophomore album, that information is still undisclosed. However, she recently added acting to her resume. Under her given name, Isis Gaston, she portrays Marisol Cepeda, fellow rapper-turned-actor A$AP Rocky’s love interest in the Spike Lee-directed film Highest 2 Lowest.