Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice attends the Roberto Cavalli front row during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 on September 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

“Baddie Baddie” flips M.I.A.’s 2012 hit “Bad Girls” through a Bronx baddie lens.

Ice Spice teases a new era with recent collabs, film roles, and a Kate Spade campaign.

The single marks her first solo release since 2024’s Y2K!, signaling a confident return.

As promised, Ice Spice dropped her new single “Baddie Baddie” on Friday, Sept. 26. Produced by her longtime collaborator RiotUSA, her new bop samples British singer M.I.A.’s 2012 hit “Bad Girls.”

Clocking in at a shade over two minutes, the Bronx rapper gets right to talking that talk. “They said they wanted a bop? I was just poppin' my s**t, I ain't even really mean to go pop,” spits Ice on the chorus. “He was just beggin' to hit, I don't be givin' you n**gas a shot, I know he don't want me for me, I know he just want what I got.”

On the second verse, she drops a bar with a Destiny’s Child ode. She raps, “I'm feelin' like Destiny's Child, I need my bae to go get me a Kelly, and I back up a yacht, I'm still gettin' paid off of ‘Deli.’”

The “Deli” she’s referring to is her platinum single from 2023, which appeared on the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP. “Baddie Baddie” is Ice Spice’s first official single since 2024’s Y2K!, which also got a Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe) version in December 2024. In early September, she partnered with her former rival Latto to drop “Gyatt,” which included a Hidji World-directed video.

While a new album is forthcoming, there is no further information as far as a possible release date at this time. Nevertheless, she’s been busy. Besides being featured on the cover of NYLON magazine, she recently appeared in the Spike Lee-directed film Highest 2 Lowest, which stars A$AP Rocky and Denzel Washington. She will also be part of the forthcoming The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants film in December 2025, and will be contributing a new song to the movie. Also, she’s starring in a new Kate Spade campaign.

Ice Spice’s “Baddie Baddie” is now streaming via 10K Projects/Capitol Records.