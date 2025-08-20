Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Key Glock performs onstage on Day 2 of 2023 ONE MusicFest and JaNa Craig at the 2025 American Music Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Fans spotted JaNa Craig and Key Glock holding hands in NYC, fueling dating speculation.

Craig claimed they weren't on a date, but fans noticed chemistry and flirty energy.

The sighting followed Craig’s recent breakup with Kenny Rodriguez, adding to the buzz.

JaNa Craig might just be off the market. On Tuesday (Aug. 19), the “Love Island USA” star crashed Key Glock’s interview with TMZ, who caught the pair holding hands in New York City.

“Wait a minute, what’s going on here?” the reporter asked, at which point Glock jokingly threw his hand over the camera lens. Both of them were dressed to the nines, although according to Craig, “It’s not a date.” She told the outlet that they were “just working.”

Elsewhere in the exchange, the interviewer pointed out that the two were blushing, which social media definitely picked up on. “She’s beautiful, and the way he’s smiling tells us all we need to know,” one person wrote in the comment section. Another said, “They got the new love look.” See the full clip below.

Later that night, Craig shared a video of herself vibing to Glock’s “3AM in ToKEYo” on her Instagram Stories. Although she didn’t confirm who they were from, the reality television star also posted a bouquet of red roses with a card addressed “To JaNa.”

In July, Craig and her “Love Island USA” villa partner, Kenny Rodriguez, confirmed their split. "None have matched up to how terrible, disgusting, and disappointing it truly is,” she wrote online, referencing fans’ breakup theories amid several other “Love Island USA” stars unfollowing Rodriguez.

Her post continued, "Discovering that someone you loved isn't who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn't been genuine since day one has been truly devastating.”

Aside from possibly having a new boo, August is set to be a pretty big month for Glock. His deluxe album for Glockaveli, aptly titled All Eyez On Key, is scheduled to drop on Aug. 29. The original project introduced fan favorites like “She Ready” and “Blue Devil.”