Ice Spice has given us one bop after another this year, and from the look of it, she has no plans on slowing down. On Tuesday (Dec. 2), the Bronx rapper announced the release date for “Thootie,” her newly teased single featuring Tokischa.

Alongside the pre-save link, Ice revealed that the song and music video will both arrive on Friday (Dec. 5). The accompanying cover showed her wearing pink rollers in her hair and green platform heels, presumably pulled from the forthcoming visual itself.

As with her other recent drops, the Grammy-nominated artist tapped frequent collaborator RIOTUSA for the track’s production. Take a look below.

“Thootie / Need a blunt and a cup, and a thootie / Bad b**ch, so he think I'm his thootie / In a spot with a thousand thooties / All I think about is money and thooties,” Ice rapped in a snippet shared on Monday (Dec. 1). “Boca chula, color my coochie / So he gon' eat this Tutti Frutti.”

“Thootie” will follow last month’s “Big Guy” and “Pretty Privilege.” Before that, Ice dropped “Baddie Baddie” and her Latto collaboration, “Gyatt,” in September.

Although currently unconfirmed, many of these one-off singles seem to be building toward her next project, whether that ends up being a full album or an EP. Fans recently noticed that the “Deli” hitmaker updated her bio across social media platforms to “rosadita,” which means “little pink” in Spanish.

Ice also posted footage from her trip to the Dominican Republic last month. “I feel at home. I don’t know. It’s pretty homey,” she shared. “So colorful, so vibrant. The people are so nice here. The kids are so funny. I’m having a good time.”

Later this month, Ice is set to make her voice-acting debut in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, which hits theaters on Dec. 19. “Being part of the SpongeBob soundtrack is such a full circle moment for me,” she said in a press statement about contributing “Big Guy” to the film.

The Y2K! artist added, “It’s crazy to see my music in a movie that’s been part of so many people’s childhoods, including mine.”