Key Takeaways:

Ice Spice’s moment in a sheer lace Blumarine dress drew buzz at The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants premiere.

She voices a character named Ticket Taker in the film and also contributed the song “Big Guy” to the film’s soundtrack.

The look sparked conversation online, highlighting her growing presence in both fashion and film.

Ice Spice is fully in her acting bag, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to switch up her fashion aesthetics. On Wednesday (Dec. 17), the Bronx artist attended the New York City premiere of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants in an outfit that arguably left little to the imagination.

The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper makes her voice-acting debut in the film, portraying the character Ticket Taker. The animated fish has an orange Afro like the one Ice Spice has been known to rock.

Ice Spice also contributed a song, “Big Guy,” to the film’s soundtrack. The song’s music video was released last month and features her taking a spin on the fictional Twisting Totem roller coaster at Captain Booty Beard’s Fun Park. As you may have guessed, the tune is produced by her frequent collaborator, producer RIOTUSA.

As for premiere, Ice Spice got plenty of attention that wasn’t necessarily tied to her contributions to the film. She wore a sheer dress from Blumarine that flaunted her curvy figure, as most of her outfits usually do. While the dress even had long sleeves and came down to her feet, the lacy material left her bra and panties for all to see. The outfit drew some criticism, with many noting that SpongeBob is a children’s cartoon, and the film, which is in theaters on Friday (Dec. 19), is rated PG.

Besides her movie release duties, Ice is also busy keeping her rap career in motion. In early December, she released a new song called “Thootie” in collaboration with Tokischa. The track features her rapping in Spanish along to the dembow-flavored instrumental. “This was a fun record for me,” Ice Spice said in a press statement. “It's the first time people are actually hearing me speak or rap in Spanish, and it was fun to show another side of who I am.”

Looks like the world is getting to know Ice Spice from all her angles.