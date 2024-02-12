Image Image Credit Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Wil R/Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ye and Bhad Bhabie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bhad Bhabie is on her victory lap. After dropping her second diss aimed at Alabama Barker, “Ms. Whitman,” on early Tuesday (Feb. 25), the internet personality teased that she may also have a Ye feature on the remix.

Taking to Instagram Live, Bhad Bhabie previewed an unreleased verse from Ye, whose “CARNIVAL” is actually sampled on the record. “I just lost a crypto token / That's a billion, couple billions / My kids’ allowance is a million, n**ga,” the Chicago multihyphenate spat in reference to his recent foray into digital currency. With YZY coin, which he hinted at during one of his anti-Sematic rants.

Unfortunately, the internet personality didn’t give a release date, so it's uncertain if the collaboration will be dropping any time soon. However, fans still have the original track with Ty Dolla Sign to keep on repeat for the time being.

“Ms. Whitman” Samples Ye And Ty Dolla Sign’s “CARNIVAL”

As Rap-Up reported earlier, Ye apparently cleared the sample used on “Ms. Whitman.” Bhad Bhabie took to social media to thank the Grammy Award winner and his wife, Bianca Censori, alongside a screenshot from someone in his camp.

“He said that s**t [knocks] harder than the original,” the text message read, followed by a nod to the diss track’s “all in the zoo” line. Social media is evidently excited about seeing the two artists link up, too.

Underneath The Shade Room’s repost, an Instagram user commented, “Oh baby, she won that. I’m sorry.” Another wrote, “[Barker] probably thought it was gon’ be one diss [and] then that’s it. Bhabie dissed her stepmom, [Kourtney Kardashian], and got Ye on there.”

How Will Alabama Barker Respond To “Ms. Whitman”?

The big question is what Barker will do next. She obviously has her father, musician Travis Barker, in her back pocket. There's also the possibility she’ll take a page from Bhad Bhabie’s playbook and flip another fan-favorite from the past year or so. While we wait, peep “Cry Bhabie” below.