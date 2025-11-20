Image Image Credit Amal Alhasan / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt IShowSpeed speaks on stage during the 'Stream to Mainstream: The New Talents of Global Stardom' panel at the 2025 Joy Forum at SEF Arena on October 16, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

IShowSpeed’s win highlights the growing influence of Gen Z creators in the digital entertainment world.

The Ohio native has built a massive following by blending gaming, Hip Hop, and viral moments.

His chaotic, meme-driven style signals a shift in what mainstream streaming success looks like.

IShowSpeed, the famed streamer, athlete and occasional rapper, continues to rack up accolades. On Wednesday (Nov. 19), he was named Streamer of the Year at the Esports Awards 2025.

The Streamer of the Year category was touted as being for the “most distinguished streamer who has raised the standards of streaming and increased the profile of esports across the globe over the past 12 months” as well as “pushing boundaries of what is possible and providing constant entertainment for a large group of fans…”

The other nominees were a who’s who of elite streamers, including ExtraEmily, jasontheween, Kai Cenat, and Plaqueboymax. While he didn’t attend the ceremony in Las Vegas, IShowSpeed did send a video message to accept his honor. “I want to give a huge thanks to everybody who voted [for] me, a huge thanks to my fans and anybody who supported me, I love y’all,” he said in the pre-recorded clip. “I’ma keep working harder and I appreciate y’all.”

Born Darren Jason Watkins Jr., the 20-year-old certainly met the Streamer of the Year criteria. Back in 2021, the Ohio native started posting on YouTube, livestreaming as he played video games like NBA2K. His antics, which would often spark memes and occasionally lead to controversy, earned him millions of followers. As of November 2025, he boasts 42.7 million Instagram followers, 44 million TikTok followers, and 45.9 million YouTube subscribers.

Another key to his meteoric rise is IShowSpeed’s knack for melding the worlds of streaming, Hip Hop music and pro sports. Earlier this year, he found time to drop multiple songs (and corresponding videos) with production from RIOTUSA of Ice Spice fame. More recently, a viral clip showed him playing pick-up basketball with NBA superstar Kevin Durant. However, KD walked off the court when IShowSpeed’s suspect basketball skills included a missed open layup. But it was still a moment.

The annual Esports Awards launched in 2016 to honor the creators and leaders in the gaming industry.