Key Takeaways:

Jacquees posted a video of baby Snow walking at 11 months, calling his son “officially LIT.”

The video highlights a joyful milestone in Snow’s life, shared with fans on Instagram.

Despite past drama, both parents continue to show love and support for their son’s growth.

Jacquees is one proud dad.

On Tuesday (July 22), the R&B crooner took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of his son, Snow Sanders-Broadnax, taking his first steps. The clip captured the toddler walking confidently toward the camera, with someone cheering softly in the background.

“Well, guess who can walk!” Jacquees wrote in the caption. “My boy officially LIT! Check my son out, 11 months and WALKING. He [gonna] be running shortly. WATCH! [Snow,] we in that MODE, son!”

The milestone came almost a year after Jacquees and his fiancée, Deiondra Sanders, welcomed their baby boy, born on Aug. 9, 2024, which also happens to be the birthday of Deiondra’s father, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. “God, I thank you. MY BIGGEST BLESSING TO DATE,” Jacquees expressed in a delivery room post. “I’m in love again.”

The road to parenthood wasn’t easy. Deiondra previously opened up about her fertility journey and the multiple surgeries and complications she endured before giving birth. “The miracle growing in me is not just a coincidence, but a divine blessing,” she shared earlier that year.

Despite their joyous moments, Jacquees and Deiondra’s relationship has played out in public, with the couple facing tension in recent months. In April, the two exchanged heated comments online over parenting disagreements, including allegations involving Jacquees’ family and custody boundaries. “Lately, she won’t let me take my son anywhere without her,” Jacquees wrote under a post from The Shade Room, adding, “Stop playing me. I’m sick of it.”

Deiondra, for her part, claimed that certain family members threatened to call Child Protective Services and that her boundaries were rooted in protecting her child. “Snow won’t be going anywhere I don’t trust until he can talk,” she explained.

The drama also extended into Jacquees’ music life. Earlier this year, fans questioned Deiondra’s absence from the video shoot for Jacquees and DeJ Loaf’s “Favorite One” single. Deiondra later responded in the comments, saying she wasn’t “allowed” to attend.

Still, even in the midst of personal friction, both parents continue to show love and enthusiasm for their son. Tuesday’s walking video was a bright moment that had fans celebrating right alongside them.