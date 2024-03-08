Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders have hit a few bumps since welcoming their first child together last year. At least for now, it doesn’t look like things are easing up either. On Tuesday (April 8), the internet personality shared a not-so-subtle tweet explaining why their son, Snow, hasn’t had the opportunity to bond with his father’s side of the family.

“It’s really sad to see family choose [not to] spend time with their grandson or nephew based off [of] the hate for their mother. I’m so thankful for the family I have. I love Snow so much and will always protect him,” she posted, followed by an adorable photo with her “mini best friend.”

Later that evening, Jacquees jumped into the comments under The Shade Room’s repost to share his side. “Dawg, let’s stop playing with me…like I ain’t self-made, let’s start there. Second, I provide everything for my son, and lately she won’t let me take my son anywhere without her. Stop playing me. I’m sick of it,” the Sincerely For You singer wrote before adding, “and her.”

Deiondra Sanders Alleges Jacquees’ Family Threatened To Call CPS On Her

In response, Sanders claimed that Jacquees was “cool with someone who has threatened to harm” their son and had previously taken him around people who allegedly threatened to call Child Protective Services. “I have offered them to come to the house, saying I would go outside and chill, or we can go out to eat, or they can see him when we [are] in Atlanta, but no, that’s not good enough,” she explained.

Sanders went on to say, “They only want him overnight without me there. Snow won’t be going anywhere I don’t trust until he can talk!” Hopefully, she and Jacquees can work things out. We’ve seen artists like DDG and Halle Bailey use the internet to air similar parental frustrations, and if nothing else, it’s a reminder to choose who you lay with carefully.