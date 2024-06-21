Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani at the 2025 BET Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

“Folded” signals a new chapter in Kehlani’s artistry, with themes of vulnerability and rebirth.

Directed by City James, the music video features symbolic scenes set in a dry cleaner's and water-soaked stage.

Fans praised its choreography and emotional depth, calling it a standout moment in Kehlani’s visual evolution.

Kehlani sure knows how to fold and fix what’s broken. On Thursday (June 26), the singer released the music video for “Folded,” their first solo single of the year.

Directed by City James, the visual opens with Kehlani behind the counter at “Nini’s Fluff & Fold” before leading the viewer to the back of the shop. “It's so silly of me to act like I don't need you bad / When all, all I can think about is us since I seen you last,” they sing while dancing barefoot in a sheer, sparkly catsuit, surrounded by nothing but darkness and a puddle of water.

Next, we see them singing atop a rotating dry-cleaning rack, then reappearing in a bright yellow dress before eventually returning to the storefront where it all began. Watch the visual companion for “Folded” below.

After the video’s release, fans quickly took to social media to praise its creative direction, and maybe most notably, its choreography. “Kehlani's dedication to bettering themself shows,” one X user wrote. “The ‘Folded’ music video is so different from the CRASH era [they] just had. That's talent.”

Another person commented, “Kehlani [was] dancing in the water and s**t. [They] said, ‘I’m giving y’all h**s R&B [for real].’” Scroll on for more fan reactions to “Folded.”

Earlier this month, the “After Hours” artists broke down the double meaning behind “Folded.” They told their TikTok followers the single was about “folding up someone’s clothes that they left at your house…you’re mad at them, but you cared enough to fold it [for them].” They went on to explain, “So, come get your s**t. I might be in a cute lil outfit waiting for you at the door because give me one more try.”

“It’s that ‘I hate that I love you’ [energy]. Come back. This is kind of wrong, but the only way we gon’ find out is if we find out, huh?” they shared moments later.

“Folded” follows a busy run of features for Kehlani this year. On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), the Oakland native hopped on kwn’s “worst behavior” remix, followed shortly by Fridayy’s “Saving My Love.” They also joined DESTIN CONRAD on “BAD B**CHES!” and Leon Thomas on “DIRT ON MY SHOES.”