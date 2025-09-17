Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jaden Smith attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Jaden Smith’s appointment signals a generational shift in luxury fashion leadership.

He will lead four men’s collections a year and contribute to campaigns, events, and immersive brand experiences.

His first capsule collection will debut at men’s Paris Fashion Week in January 2026.

Jaden Smith is headed to Paris. On Wednesday (Sept. 17), he was announced as the first-ever men’s creative director of Christian Louboutin, about 15 years after the designer expanded into menswear.

The “Icon” artist will “oversee the creation” of four men’s collections a year spanning footwear, leather goods, and accessories, per WWD. On top of that, he’ll play a major role in brand campaigns, events, and other “immersive experiences,” giving Louboutin himself some time to focus on womenswear.

“Merging my vision with Christian’s comes quite naturally because we see the world in a very similar way. There’s a shared respect for creative freedom, and I think that’s why it works,” Jaden wrote in a statement. “I want to continue the story, honoring the past while shaping the future through my own perspective.”

“It isn’t just a title — it’s a creative home,” he added. “Christian has given me a place to explore, to learn, and to create freely. His legacy is built on hard work and joy, and I want to carry that forward.” Jaden’s first “avant-premiere capsule” for the brand will debut during men’s Paris Fashion Week in January, followed by its in-store and online release later that month. Then, in May, his Fall/Winter 2026 collection will be available to shop.

“When I first met Jaden, I saw in him a natural fit for the Maison,” said Louboutin, who first connected with the musician and son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2019. “His world is rich and multidimensional, his style and cultural sensibility are inspiring, and his curiosity and openness are remarkable.”

Over the past year, it’s become increasingly common to see fashion houses and lifestyle brands tapping rappers for creative leadership. Pharrell, for instance, succeeded Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director in 2023.

In 2025 alone, A$AP Rocky was named Ray-Ban’s first-ever creative director in February, while SZA took on the role of Vans’ first artistic director this past August.