Key Takeaways:

SZA has been named Vans’ first-ever artistic director, marking a major step in her fashion journey.

Her creative role includes co-creating and designing sneakers and apparel.

This move highlights how artists are increasingly influencing the direction of major fashion brands.

SZA has conquered music, makeup, and now, she’s taking on shoes. On Thursday (Aug. 14), Vans named the “Snooze” artist as their first-ever artistic director, with new designs coming “very soon.”

“In Vans, I feel free!” SZA said in a statement, paired with a video of her wearing the brand's Knu Skool in black and white. “They’ve always had an ethos I connect with,” she added of the classic silhouette. In her new role, she’ll be reimagining and steering the brand’s upcoming campaigns.

Fans can also expect her fingerprints on future collections, both for apparel and sneakers. “As artistic director, my mission is to show that joy, community, creativity and fashion are all still intersectional. That humanity, culture and connection are still the access points,” the singer said. Take a look at the clip below.

Speaking with Vogue, SZA explained why the partnership “makes so much sense” for both of them. “Skate culture is so paramount [to Vans], but the ethos of skate culture is what I think is beautiful,” she shared. “There is a lot of perseverance, trying and failing — a community that loves to take risks.”

Plus, anyone who’s followed the Grammy Award-winning singer’s style knows she loves “very frilly or hyper-feminine things,” then balancing it out by “throwing on a dirty pair of Vans.” However, if the moment calls for it, she said, “Wearing a clean, crispy pair of Vans feels like wearing a suit. I feel very pristine.”

For years, footwear has been one of the more profitable side hustles in music. Drake’s partnership with Nike birthed NOCTA, and Rihanna — whose business moves SZA appears to be echoing — has been steering Fenty x PUMA as creative director for some time.

Vans’ announcement comes fresh off SZA completing the European leg of the “Grand National Tour” with Kendrick Lamar.