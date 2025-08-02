Image Image Credit John Lamparski / Contributor via Getty Images and Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Joe Budden, Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

While Kendrick Lamar had endless smoke for Drake on wax, he seems uninterested in doubling down on anything related to the beef in his most recent interviews. While many people were excited about his newest interview with Apple Music in hopes that he would speak on his historic dismantling of fellow Hip Hop heavyweight Drake, he decided to take a safer approach.

Joe Budden was not pleased with how he handled the sit-down moment with Nadeska and Ebro Darden, he would “probably never want to see a Kendrick Lamar interview again.” Truthfully, it is hard to disagree with the polarizing media pundit’s stance because it seems as though no one will get a chance to get the real backstory behind why Lamar felt inclined to go as far as he did within the rap battle. The fact that the recent sexual misconduct lawsuit against TDE was not brought up during the interview is another sign that this may have been an orchestrated “softball-style" interview.

While tracks like “Like That” and “euphoria” seemed harmless in nature, he most definitely became way more violent within tracks like “meet the grahams,” “6:16 in LA,” and his Mustard-produced Grammy-nominated hit, “Not Like Us.” Lamar seemed to take the gloves off once Drake made mention of his longtime partner and children’s mother, Whitney, on records like “Push Ups” and “Family Matters.”

Unfortunately, it seems as if we will never be able to get a long-form interview that allows fans to get the back story from Lamar, or anyone else involved within the lyrical melee between the “Big 3.”

During the latest episode of his popular podcast, Budden and his cast mentioned that his recent interview felt like a requirement ahead of the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans opposed to a typical interview.

With much anticipation of what Lamar will perform during the halftime show, it has recently been confirmed that “Not Like Us” will be apart of his top secret set list. It has also been reported that Lamar has another “surprise” under his sleeve outside of him performing with SZA. It is not yet clear what records the frequent collaborators will perform during the 13-minute set. Many are viewing this as a precursor for their co-headlining stadium tour.

