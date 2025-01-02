Image Image Credit Natasha Campos / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Top Dawg Entertainment Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Friday (Jan. 31), Newsweek reported, “Two women have alleged several of TDE's executives and employees committed sexual harassment, assault and breach of contract against them. The lawsuit claims TDE management turned ‘a blind eye’ when they were made aware of the allegations at the time.”

The claim was reportedly filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court by two women plaintiffs sharing various reports, including claims of continued sexual harassment, misconduct and a failure to honor a contract, naming Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Tiffith, and TDE’s president, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr., son of the label’s CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith. Top Dawg Entertainment is best known for its work with multi-platinum recording artists like Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock and R&B superstar SZA.

Many people online have pointed to the timing of the lawsuit being filed being extremely close to Doechii’s upcoming weekend at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, and Lamar and SZA’s highly anticipated halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX. At the time of this report, no representative from Top Dawg Entertainment has commented on the matter.

One fan mentioned, “Top Dawg is literally a f**kin criminal. It's no surprise that he would put his sons in power at TDE and they are moving very nastily. That label is probably a hell hole for any women who just wanna make a career for themselves and move up in the entertainment world.”

Another user shared, “Top Dawg Entertainment facing some serious SA lawsuit wasn’t on the bingo card, but not surprising … why’s everybody on that side got a weird case.” Other users brought up the irony of Lamar’s 2024 hit song “Not Like Us” accusing Drake and other members of OVO of sexual misconduct, while the Compton emcee was allegedly still signed to TDE during the time of these claims.

TDE’s top artist, SZA is set to co-headline alongside Lamar for “The Grand National Tour” following their performance at Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9. The multi-city trek will stop at dozens of stadiums across the United States.