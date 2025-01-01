Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Drake, Joe Budden, Melyssa Ford Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake and Joe Budden’s beef saga continues as the Canadian-bred emcee trolled the rapper-turned-podcast-host on multiple occasions. After posting a clip of Budden on Feb. 11 walking into a venue in slow motion on his “finsta” page, he also alluded to him being a “d**k sucker” on his new track “Gimme a Hug” on the collaborative effort with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, that arrived on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).

On the song he showed love to the legendary Hip Hop music video leading lady Melyssa Ford before sending a shot at her “Joe Budden Podcast” co-host. Budden seemingly brushed it off by deflecting, saying that there are two people that line could be targeting but also focused more on the fact that he gave kudos to Ford.

This “Art of War” tactic could prove to be power, as it appears his plan is to divide and conquer. In typical Drake fashion, he is looking to use a woman as a chess piece during his battle with male rappers. This is the same path he used during his beef with Pusha T, Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky and the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Judging by his track record, he has not fared well against his competitors. Drake’s family ties with his own and his child’s mother have been brought up as reasonings for his behavior by Pusha T and Lamar at lengths on tracks like “6:16 in LA,” “Meet The Grahams” and “The Story of Adidon.”

It seems that the Canadian rap star is finally addressing those insecurities on wax this time around. On “Gimmie A Hug” he speaks about his thought process around marriage. On the upbeat song, he shared, “Only reason I ain't got a girl and I ain't gettin' marriеd/ 'Cause I'm really out herе, filling up the itinerary 'til I'm six feet in a cemetery.” This appeared to be in response to the public critique that Drake disrespects relationships because he is not in one. This is the same song where he bigs up Ford before sending an indirect shot at Budden.

While he was seemingly showing love to one of his exes in this song, he coincidentally was shaded by other ex-girlfriend Serena Williams after she appeared on Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance while “Not Like Us” was playing. The Compton-raised tennis star was name-dropped on the Billboard No. 1 hit by Lamar.

See the performance below!