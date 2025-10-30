Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Serayah McNeill and Joey Bada$$ attend "Ruth & Boaz" Atlanta Special Screening Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Joey Bada$$ says his shift to monogamy reflects personal growth and emotional maturity.

He and his fiancée, Serayah McNeill, recently welcomed a baby boy and confirmed their engagement.

He opened up about canceling his tour to focus on mental health and emotional well-being.

Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ is a now a one-woman man. After leading a polyamorous lifestyle, the ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ rapper recently discussed why he got back on team monogamy.

Joey is currently engaged to actress Serayah McNeill, so it seems like his days practicing polyamory are in the rear view. On a Monday (Oct. 27) episode of Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday” podcast, he spoke with the former NFL’s star about his decision.

"It came with maturation … Prior to this relationship, I was in a previous relationship on and off with my high school sweetheart and everything," Joey said, referring to the mother of his daughter. "So that gave me a certain type of experience. And by the time that ended, I was like, ‘Okay, cool.’ I spent a lot of time of my life trying to make this thing work. Now I'm at a point in my life where it's like, ‘Maybe I need to try this other thing?’ And that’s when the polyamory idea came into place."

Joey and Serayah welcomed their own baby boy in June and confirmed their engagement shortly thereafter in July. According to Joey, his previous decision to juggle multiple partners was a matter of not being deceitful. However, the experience offered him another perspective.

He added, “What I realized from that, in hindsight, was [that] there’s a certain part of me that was not satisfied. I was unfulfilled. And I think I was using that [to replace] what I wasn't feeling for myself. And I was trying to use that to find [it] in other people."

In other related news, Joey dropped a new album titled Lonely At The Top in late August. However, a tour to support the project — called “The Dark Aura Tour” and set to kick off in October with Ab-Soul and Rapsody — was abruptly cancelled at the top of the month. He later revealed that part of the reason the dates were scrapped was to take care of his mental health.

"I thought about how to address this, and I'm gonna choose honesty," Joey admitted on Earn Your Leisure’s “Black Out with Ian & Rashad” podcast. "My honest truth of why I canceled the tour is that my mental health was just not aligned with it. I did not feel mentally fit enough to embark on this journey."

Respect.