Donald Trump is now officially the United States’ 47th president, and like many others, JT “can’t believe” it. On Monday (Jan. 20), the “No Bars” rapper reacted to the Republican leader’s second inauguration and the coincidental lifting of TikTok’s ban just beforehand.

“I can't believe Donald Trump [is] really the muthaf**king president,” she tweeted. The 78-year-old politician was sworn into office at 12 p.m. ET, bringing an end to Joe Biden’s four-year term.

In a separate post, JT penned, “And the one-second TikTok ban with his name attached got me scared [as f**k]. I can't breathe.” As Rap-Up previously reported, the social media giant went dark on Sunday (Jan. 19), only to return within 24 hours.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties for providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive,” the app’s policy page wrote in a statement.

It continued, “It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

Though she’s been keeping fans updated on social media, JT’s last project was 2024’s City Cinderella. The 16-track offering came with contributions from DJ Khaled, Stunna Girl, CLIP and Jeezy, as well as surefire cuts like “OKAY,” “Sideways” and “JT Coming.”

Interestingly, the project’s “Red Flowers” contained a reference to the Trump Tower. “N**ga, I want a hundred bands and some red flowers/ I just scammed this white boy in the Trump Towers/ If my n**ga get a bag, guess what its size?” she dished out over the chorus.