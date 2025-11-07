Image Image Credit Screenshot from JT’s “Girls Gone Wild” music video Image Alt Screenshot from JT’s “Girls Gone Wild” music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

“Girls Gone Wild” signals a new chapter for JT, showcasing her solo confidence and club-ready energy.

The track follows a string of 2025 releases that show her range.

Fans are praising the accompanying music video’s aesthetic and originality.

“Pretty a** face, make these h**s commit hate crimes,” JT raps on her newest single, “Girls Gone Wild.” If that’s not one of the greatest bars of the year, it’s pretty close.

Taking a break from all the rap drama on social media, the City Girls alum delivered a high-energy club anthem on Friday (Nov. 7) at midnight. On the first verse, she brags about her “big tits stretchin' out this Rick” and how she only keeps baddies in her clique.

In the second verse, she dishes out bars about being “white girl wasted” before rapping, “Throw rose petals when I walk, b**ch, this my world / I'm cocky and I mean it, b**ch, I'm confident / Michele Lamy from the hood, and I'll stomp a b**ch,” near the song’s end.

It’s the kind of fun, confident record many fans have come to expect from JT over the years. Watch the music video for “Girls Gone Wild” below.

“Wow, JT gagged [the f**k] outta me,” one fan posted on X after hearing the new single. “Where [is] the coke at! Girls gone wild!” Another listener praised the music video’s look: “Whatever aesthetic this is, I f**king love it.”

“JT tore it. The new girlies just aren't coming with this kind of originality and their own sound anymore,” someone else tweeted. Keep scrolling to see more reactions.

Since releasing 2024’s City Cinderella, JT has kept a steady parade of singles and features going. That same year, she appeared on Gucci Mane’s “Chanel Bag” and 070 Shake’s “Into Your Garden.” In 2025, fans received “Ran Out” in March, followed by the Miami rapper dipping her toes in electronic music on PinkPantheress’ “Noises” remix last month.

Notably, JT also dropped two diss records aimed at Cardi B — “No Hook” and “Keep Coming” — though both songs have since been removed from streaming platforms.