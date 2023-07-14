Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JT Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

JT is supporting the trans community year-round, not just during Pride Month. On Tuesday (July 8), the “Sideways” rapper spoke with Vogue about teaming up with Mother, Daughter, Holy Spirit (MDHS) in support of the Trans Justice Funding Project.

Alongside trans model Connie Fleming, Mia Khalifa, and others, JT joined forces with the grassroots fundraiser for its Pride collection. Among the limited-edition pieces was a T-shirt that read, "Pretty like a transgender," one of the lines from her 2023 single "No Bars." It also came with a photo of her face printed on the back.

“I just wanted to ‘be about it,’” JT told the publication. “I wanted to give back for real, and show my love and unwavering support to the beautiful trans women and men in a time where a lot of politicians and people seem to just can’t mind they damn business.”

“Pride is important to me because [of who] my friends and supporters are!” the artist continued, pointing out that much of her fanbase belongs to the LGBTQ+ community. “They are the most vibrant, bold, and strong group of people, who wouldn’t wanna be a part? It’s lit! I feel so loved and safe around the gays.”

Just last month, JT celebrated her first NYC Pride, where she, TiaCorine, and MikeQ took the stage at The Rooftop at Pier 17. “I’m still high off love. We did that. Thank you,” she wrote in a recap post. “How [does] the BBL fit? ’Cause it’s custom [Luar], h**!”

In terms of music, JT shared her first single of the year, "Ran Out," in March. The visual companion featured women pole dancing on the back of trucks, plus cameos from Quen Blackwell and Gabbriette. Last Friday (July 4), she treated fans to the KAYTRANADA-assisted remix of the track.