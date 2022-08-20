Image Image Credit Michael Owens / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

A federal judge denied Lil Durk’s $4.5 million bail request, citing concerns over his influence and alleged flee attempt.

Prosecutors allege the rapper plotted a murder-for-hire targeting Quando Rondo in 2022.

The court said Lil Durk’s proposed release terms still gave him too much freedom and financial leverage.

No matter how much Lil Durk sweetens the pot, the judge overseeing his murder-for-hire case just isn’t budging. On Monday (June 9), the Chicago rapper’s latest $4.5 million bail offer, which included cash, 24-hour home detention, electronic monitoring and private security, was denied.

“The sentence is mandatory life without parole, which could make flight the rational choice for any innocent defendant,” U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald reportedly said. While he acknowledged Lil Durk “does not appear to be a candidate for flight,” the five-page court ruling did point to the rapper’s alleged attempt to flee the country to Dubai.

They also argued the proposed terms, which include Lil Durk’s mother’s home and $1 million from Alamo Records, lean “very much” in his favor. According to prosecutors, the $4.5 million proposed bail makes up only a small fraction of the Grammy Award winner’s net worth, meaning he would “still have his intellectual property with which to earn a handsome living abroad.”

Elsewhere, Fitzgerald emphasized the inadequacy of home detention and Lil Durk’s release conditions. “As the government correctly pointed out, the proposed release conditions would not prevent defendant from engaging in criminal conduct to frustrate the prosecution of this case,” he explained. “The emotional statement at the bail hearing of the murder victim’s mother is best understood as an expression of this common-sense conclusion.”

It's important to note that the "All My Life" rapper has already made multiple bail attempts since being arrested last year. He previously pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he hired a group of "hitmen" to travel to Los Angeles and carry out a murder on Aug. 19, 2022. Prosecutors claimed the intended target was Quando Rondo, in an apparent act of retaliation for King Von's death two years earlier.

Tragically, Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, was killed during the incident. “It looks like they probably finished pumping gas, and the suspects approached from the alley, got out of the car and started shooting at those victims,” LAPD Lt. John Radke shared with ABC 7 at the time.