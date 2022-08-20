Image Image Credit Jason Armond / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Durk isn’t coming home anytime soon. On Thursday (Dec. 12) evening, a Los Angeles judge denied the rapper’s $3.3 million bond proposal in his murder-for-hire case.

Attorneys for the “All My Life” hitmaker offered $1 million in cash from Sony Music and another $2.3 million in house equity. They also agreed to have Durk placed under 24-hour surveillance and electronic monitoring in addition to surrendering all electronic devices. Judge Patricia Donahue, however, said there were no conditions to “reasonably assure the safety of the community.”

According to Rolling Stone, she explained, “The allegations are not that the defendant personally pulled the trigger,” before adding, “The allegations are that the defendant exercises a significant amount of control over others.”

At the hearing, Durk’s release was contested by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Yanniello. “As the allegations in this case make abundantly clear, Mr. Banks wasn’t on the street pulling the trigger,” he said. “He was the one who allegedly orchestrated the [murder-for-hire]. He was giving the green light to book the flights.”

Prosecutors claimed that Durk funded flights, firearms and more for five of his Only The Family (OTF) affiliates — Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston — to carry out a hit on Quando Rondo in 2022. The incident, which unfolded in Los Angeles, backfired and resulted in the death of the Georgia rapper’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson.

The men were picked up on Oct. 24, followed by U.S. Marshals in Miami taking Durk into custody that same night. According to the FBI, he booked two flights from South Florida airports and a private jet in an attempt to “flee” the country.

Durk’s lawyer, Drew Findling, also addressed court records related to Durk’s alleged involvement in the 2022 murder of Stephon Mack. “That’s other people. Our client has nothing to do with that,” the legal professional stated.