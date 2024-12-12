Image Image Credit Michael Tullberg / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Young Thug’s request to modify his probation terms to allow visits to his Atlanta-area home has been granted, to an extent. On Wednesday (Dec. 11), Judge Paige Reese Whitaker approved the motion with specific conditions attached.

The “Digits” hitmaker will now be permitted to visit his Atlanta home starting Oct. 31, 2027 — instead of the initial 10-year restriction — as long as he remains in compliance with probation during the first three years of his sentence. Each stay can last up to two weeks, with a maximum of four trips per year on a non-consecutive basis.

He’s also required to notify probation officials at least five days in advance, per WSB-TV. Young Thug’s motion cited “family gatherings for holidays and other lawful purposes with his family, friends, and business associates” as the reasoning behind the request.

Judge Whitaker previously handed Young Thug a 40-year prison sentence. The terms included five years in time served and 15 years on probation, with the remainder being eligible for commutation if completed successfully.

Under the original conditions of his plea deal, Young Thug was barred from entering Atlanta for the next 10 years, required to complete 100 hours of community service annually for 15 years, and forbidden from possessing firearms, among a list of other provisions.

“I want to say sorry to my family [and] my mom. My mom [has] 11 kids; I can’t say all their names. My managers, my kids that aren’t here, really everybody that [has] something to do with this situation, I want to say sorry for having so much time invested into this,” he told the court shortly before being released. “I am a smart guy. I am a good guy, and I really [have] a good heart.”

As Rap-Up reported earlier in the month, JEFFERY artist’s two remaining co-defendants, Yak Gotti and Shannon Stillwell, were given their sentences. The former was acquitted entirely, while the latter received 10 years of probation for the possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.