Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The recently freed Young Thug pleaded with his lawyer Keith Adams on a livestream Wednesday (Dec. 4), to help get him off probation. During an interview with Tiffany Adams, known as TheFitLawyerATL, she laughed alongside the Atlanta-raised emcee’s lawyer, though he seemed pretty serious about wanting to have his 15-year restrictions lifted.

In the clip, Adams can be seen looking down at his phone saying, “As a matter of fact, look who's calling now,” before the interviewer excitingly asks if it is Young Thug. After picking up the call, he quickly asks what the lawyer was doing, before holding up a peace sign to the camera and saying, “Get me off the probation.” The interviewer then noted that he should come on her channel and speak to the people about what he has going on at the moment.

One fan responded saying, “This whole situation made me realize people really only care for you when you famous.” Someone else stated, “You took the deal my boy you didn’t want to risk a guilty verdict now you have to live with the deal you made for the next 15 years that’s how it works.”

These statements align with what the So Much Fun emcee’s father made when he was released from detainment, after he pleaded no contest to RICO and gang leader charges during his high-profile YSL case. His father wished he hadn’t agreed to the lengthy probation terms, believing he should have continued fighting for his freedom. In Thug’s defense, this case was the state’s longest-running criminal trial ever.

When Young Thug was given the news that he was being released, he said, “I want to say sorry to my family [and] my mom. My mom [has] 11 kids; I can’t say all their names. My managers, my kids that aren’t here, really everybody that [has] something to do with this situation, I want to say sorry for having so much time invested into this.”

The “Best Friend” rapper and his close friends and family have been teasing new music, but he has yet to set a release date for the drop. Many believe that he will be featured on Lil Baby’s new album after the “Freestyle” rapper was featured in one of Thug’s first tweets following his release.