Kai Cenat is setting the record straight on why he and Adin Ross don’t collaborate as much anymore, and according to him, it has a lot to do with the Kick streamer’s manager, Taav Cooperman.

On Thursday (July 17) night, the New York native revealed that Cooperman called him the “N-word” over his Chicken Big Mac brand deal with McDonald’s. “Word to my mother, I never lie about nothing. Taav called me late at night, [around] 4 a.m., drunk or off something, out [of] his mind,” Cenat told his viewers.

“He calls me, he says, ‘Aye, bro, Adin [is] having a birthday party. You need to be here by tomorrow, bro. We’ll send you a jet,’” he added. Given the short notice, Cenat said he likely wouldn’t be able to make it.

Cenat then claimed that Cooperman mentioned potentially dropping Ross to manage some of the guys in FaZe Clan because the Kick streamer was allegedly losing millions gambling. “Word to my mother, bro,” he stressed again.

“Taav is a white man, by the way,” Cenat clarified during the broadcast. “He proceeds to say, ‘From Nike to McDonald’s but, bro, keep it real, bro… n**ga, a Chicken Big Mac, n**ga?’” It’s worth noting that the Streamer of the Year winner partnered with the fast-food giant last October, the same month as Ross’ birthday.

Cenat explained that’s also why he kept quiet at the time. The internet personality didn’t want to bring it up to Ross and "f**k up his mental [state],” but eventually, he let the Florida streamer know. “Let’s be real, Adin, your community don’t f**k with me. And that’s the truth, gang,” Cenat said.

It makes more than enough sense that Cenat would want to distance himself from his peer. This year alone Ross lost two brand deals not long after calling artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Doechii out of their name. Even if there isn’t any tension between the two social media stars, a reunion on-stream just doesn’t seem to be in the cards, at least not for now.