McDonald’s brought Kai Cenat on board to help launch its Chicken Big Mac, which will be available at select locations starting on Thursday (Oct. 10) for a limited time. To coincide with the release, the internet personality starred in a commercial to promote the new menu addition.

“Welcome to McDonald’s. How may I help you?” a drive-through worker asked Cenat, to which he replied, “Can I get a Big–?” Before he could finish his order, a choir interjected: “What I need from you is a Chicken Big Mac.”

Cenat responded, “A Chicken Big Mac? That’s not a Big Mac!” The screen later cut to clips of the New York native dancing with Grimace — one of McDonald’s many beloved characters — during a Twitch livestream. He also sang the company’s signature "I'm Lovin' It" jingle.

The Chicken Big Mac consists of two chicken patties, the fast-food chain’s special sauce, lettuce, cheese, and pickles between a sesame seed bun. Cenat is slated to bring special guests and possibly other members from AMP on his stream to try the sandwich out.

"With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we're excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans," McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan said in a press release.

He added, "By tapping into some of our fans' biggest passions, from dupe culture to livestreaming, we're able to serve up more than just a sandwich. There truly is something for everyone to enjoy in this campaign, and we're bringing experiences that will surprise and delight them, all before the Chicken Big Mac hits restaurants."