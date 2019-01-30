Image
McDonald’s brought Kai Cenat on board to help launch its Chicken Big Mac, which will be available at select locations starting on Thursday (Oct. 10) for a limited time. To coincide with the release, the internet personality starred in a commercial to promote the new menu addition.

“Welcome to McDonald’s. How may I help you?” a drive-through worker asked Cenat, to which he replied, “Can I get a Big–?” Before he could finish his order, a choir interjected: “What I need from you is a Chicken Big Mac.”

Cenat responded, “A Chicken Big Mac? That’s not a Big Mac!” The screen later cut to clips of the New York native dancing with Grimace — one of McDonald’s many beloved characters — during a Twitch livestream. He also sang the company’s signature "I'm Lovin' It" jingle.

The Chicken Big Mac consists of two chicken patties, the fast-food chain’s special sauce, lettuce, cheese, and pickles between a sesame seed bun. Cenat is slated to bring special guests and possibly other members from AMP on his stream to try the sandwich out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6QqicirKBA&ab_channel=McDonald%27s

"With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we're excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans," McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan said in a press release.

He added, "By tapping into some of our fans' biggest passions, from dupe culture to livestreaming, we're able to serve up more than just a sandwich. There truly is something for everyone to enjoy in this campaign, and we're bringing experiences that will surprise and delight them, all before the Chicken Big Mac hits restaurants."