Adin Ross is finally learning that words have consequences. On Wednesday (May 14), the internet personality hopped on DJ Akademiks’ livestream and revealed that he lost two brand deals, presumably due to his recent comments about Doechii and Megan Thee Stallion.

“I’m so mad. My PR was finally getting better. I had two deals lined up — same with DDG — lost both of them,” he said. “I’m mad as f**k, Ak. It’s not even about the money. It’s just ‘cause I wanted to do it.” Ross continued, “That’s the reality of how the world works.”

Though he didn’t directly say why, the streamer has had a particularly controversial couple of weeks. It started with him mocking Megan getting shot by Tory Lanez. “Show the bullet wound, b**ch. They lied on my man’s name,” he said on a joint stream with ZIAS! and B.Lou.

Notably, Ross made those comments days before Lanez was stabbed in prison, which makes the timing more distasteful. He has been a massive supporter of Lanez for quite a while, even inviting him to his broadcasts before the singer went behind bars.

Then, on Monday (May 12), the Florida native called Doechii an “entitled, unintelligent piece of s**t” in response to the viral video of her ahead of the 2025 Met Gala. In footage shared online, the “Anxiety” hitmaker could be heard yelling at her team for “more f**king umbrellas” from inside a makeshift clothing-rack box.

For pretty obvious reasons, she didn’t want her red carpet debut to be spoiled by paparazzi or New York’s rainy weather that night. Regardless, Ross took to his platform to blast the Grammy Award winner. “Stop listening to her music. [Playboi] Carti and Abel, why would you give her a feature on a remix? You shouldn't have cleared it,” he continued in reference to The Weeknd’s “Timeless (Remix)” featuring Doechii.