Key Takeaways:

Kai Cenat’s “I Quit” video marks a turning point in his career as he introduces his new fashion brand, Vivet.

Vivet, meaning “he, she or it will live forever,” reflects Cenat’s desire to break out of the content creator label.

The video includes advice from Law Roach and a behind-the-scenes look at Cenat’s journey from streaming to fashion.

Kai Cenat says he’s quitting, but it’s not necessarily what you might think. The prolific and renowned streamer dropped a 23-minute-long video, titled “I Quit,” on Tuesday (Jan. 13) detailing his desire to break free from being just a content creator to becoming a legitimate fashion designer.

Playing like a documentary, Cenat starts out speaking extensively of the self-doubt he’s experienced. At one point he says, “I quit overthinking. I quit staying in my head about [whether] the goals I pursue are going to work or not. I want to push limits to see how much I truly can create in life.”

The vulnerability that the 24-year-old showcases is familiar to his fans since he’s been recently candid about his mental health struggles. Part of its cause is his desire to move beyond the streaming world that made him famous and pursue his dream of becoming a fashion designer with his own brand.

Considering that Cenat is one of the most successful streamers in the world, his path is a bit more privileged than most. Executing a new passion for the Brooklyn native meant going out to Italy for a few months for hands-on lessons on sewing and the process of creating items like denim and shoes.

“This is my first time [having] a passion — a true passion for something besides content creation,” Cenat tells his mother in the video. The footage also includes him receiving sage advice from renowned stylist Law Roach, who spoke to him on the importance of taking the time to “be still” despite massive success.

It isn’t until near the conclusion of the video that Cenat reveals the name of his clothing brand: Vivet. Explaining its concept to his mom, he says, “Vivet is latin for ‘he, she or it will live forever.’ But the deeper meaning behind ‘vivet’ is to not be boxed in to what society is trying to only box you in [as].”

The behind-the-scenes look into the internet personality’s fashion endeavor nears its conclusion with a private New Year’s Eve celebration he held with friends and family. However, it doesn’t end without Cenat thanking his fans and revealing a secret YouTube channel that features more of what he’s been up to lately, including plenty of exercise and self-improvement.

Respect.