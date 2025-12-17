Image Image Credit Warner Bros. TV / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing Sept. 18, 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kai Cenat previously used his 2025 Streamer Awards speech to encourage creators to prioritize emotional well-being.

On his birthday, he shared a deeper message about self-doubt and creative pressure via Instagram.

Cenat says he is in a better place now and plans to share more of his work through a private IG page.

Kai Cenat has plenty of fame and fortune, but even he struggles with self-doubt. The prolific streamer and content creator has recently spoke candidly and positively about his mental health.

Over a week ago, while he accepted the award for Best Streamed Collab at the 2025 Streamer Awards on Dec. 6, Cenat spoke about his emotional well-being. "One thing I wanted to say to you guys tonight is I hope a lot of creators in here and everybody at home and the viewers and the streamers really take care [of] y'all mental health," he said. “I just noticed that recently I just been going through things in my head and I was able to turn to anime — ”Death Note,” “Naruto,” — recently since I've been gone, and I just been able to find happiness within that.”

On Tuesday (Dec. 16), which happens to be the Brooklyn native’s birthday, Cenat posted a video on social media where he offered transparency and spoke more in depth about what he’s been going through lately.

“I felt like it was the perfect day to be transparent and honest with you guys,” Cenat said in the clip. “A few days ago, I spread awareness on mental health and how important it is to take care of yourself. Honestly, for the past few months, I’ve been struggling with mental health out of self-doubt and fright of pursuing goals that I really wanna achieve. The reason I’ve really been in my head is because I just want to do more. I’ve [come] to realize that I’m a true creator, and I’m very passionate about creating, and I have other goals and things that I just want to achieve and do more of.”

The 24-year-old then directed people to his @kc3hidd3n Instagram page, which he said he will make private soon and where he’ll share the projects he’s been working on the past few months.

Cenat, who has been relatively quiet since “Mafiathon 3” concluded, then explained that he is in a much better place and pushing forward with his creative endeavors.

“Honestly it’s been getting better,” he added, “It has… but out of frustration and fear, I’ve just been in my head for some reason. I’ve never had this feeling before, but I want it to be known that I truly want to create. I don’t know if I’m getting mature, or I’m just looking [at] things [from] a broad point of view, but I’m so passionate about creating in general, and I’m excited to show you guys what’s going on.”

Considering his formerly “hidden” IG page already has over 2 million followers, Kai Cenat has plenty of support. Respect.