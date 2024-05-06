Image Image Credit Robin L Marshall / Stringer via Getty Images, Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images, and Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kai Cenat might be cool with Drake, but he is well aware that Kendrick Lamar came out on top in their scathing rap beef. On Monday (Jan. 27), the live streamer told Billboard that watching them trade diss tracks was the “most fun experience” he has ever had.

“We never experienced something like that,” Cenat told the publication. “It was a good week. Everybody had their opinions. I was literally hopping on stream and had like 60,000 viewers. As soon as they dropped, my s**t spiked to like 100,000.” Across his YouTube channel, the New York native pulled in a massive 30 million views by simply reacting to records like “euphoria,” “Family Matters,” and arguably the most popular from the feud, “Not Like Us.”

When asked who took the crown in their high-profile exchange, Cenat surprisingly sided with the Compton MC. He explained, “I’m cool with Drake. So, people would expect me to be on Drake’s side, but I’m not going to lie, Kendrick won that battle.”

He added, “It was good. I loved every second of it. I was just appreciating the moment. Like, bro, we got bangers right now that [are] dropping back-to-back, and everybody’s talking about them. It was definitely fire.” As Billboard notes, Drake reportedly blocked the streamer after his less-than-positive reaction to “THE HEART PART 6,” the last song to come out of their beef.

Earlier in the month, Cenat was among the many YouTubers named in Drake’s defamation suit against Universal Music Group. The Canadian star accused the record company of “whitelisting” Lamar’s “Not Like Us” so it could ultimately spread even further.

“What the f**k?! I'm getting sued? I was told to stay on stream! That n**gga is cap,” the Streamer of the Year winner said before quickly recognizing he wasn’t actually the one being indicted: “Oh, I'm good! So, he's just using us as an example of [people who were] spreading misinformation type s**t? I mean, if I'm not getting sued, n**ga …”