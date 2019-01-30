Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

McDonald’s and Kai Cenat seemingly have something major in the works. On Wednesday (Oct. 2), the fast-food chain posted an image of the internet sensation’s room alongside the caption, “Chat’s about to pop off [on] Oct. 10.”

The exact details of what they’re cooking up have yet to be revealed, but the brand’s signature brown bag hinted, “Special item coming to a chat near you.” The order itself included a medium Sprite, fries, and “not not a” Big Mac. Meanwhile, the receipt closed out with, “Thanks for your order! W’s in the chat!”

“We got Kai Cenat x McDonald’s collab before GTA 6,” read a reply in the comments section with over 2,000 likes. Someone else wrote, “[It’s] weird how we all know [whose] room that is,” with laughing emojis.

“The Kai Cenat Meal,” one person speculated, while another urged, “[We] better be given Kai Cenat action figure.”

McDonald’s virtually kicked off the whole celebrity meal craze in 2020 with its collaboration with Travis Scott, just months into the global COVID pandemic. Since then, the brand has tapped the likes of Offset and Cardi B, Saweetie, and Mariah Carey, as well as international talents like BTS and J Balvin.

Lil Yachty also got a partnership with the restaurant company, albeit he didn’t receive his own meal. In 2023, the “One Night” rapper remixed the 1989 classic tune “Menu Song” alongside a commercial.

“Going from working at a McDonald’s in Atlanta to collaborating on the ‘Menu Song (Remix)’ with McDonald’s Canada is a wild, full-circle moment that brought back memories and is such a reminder that anything in life can happen,” he said in a press statement.

Earlier in the week, Cenat hosted the semi-final game of his freshly minted Little Basketball Association (LBA). Yachty was among the several high-profile names in attendance.