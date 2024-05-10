Image Image Credit Jim Dyson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani performs during All Points East Festival 2023 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kehlani knows how tough motherhood can be, and they’re doing their part to make things just a little easier. In honor of their latest single, “Folded,” the artist launched a one-day-only free laundry service inspired by “Nini’s Fluff & Fold,” the fictional dry cleaners featured in the song’s music video.

Partnering with the nonprofit Laundry Project, Kehlani will cover all laundry fees at select locations on Saturday (Aug. 9) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time, on a first-come, first-served basis. Seven locations are participating, including the singer's hometown of Oakland, California, plus cities like Atlanta, Charlotte and New York.

“Growing up, I knew how hard it was for all the single mamas in my family to get the tasks done on top of it all. Clean clothes [are] a basic necessity. I got y’all,” Kehlani captioned the announcement. They also gave thanks to Current Initiatives and City James, the latter of whom directed the visual companion for “Folded.”

They went on to describe the free laundry event as “a thank you for sending this song over the moon,” before closing with: “I love you, [mommies]. You deserve the world.” For any fans expecting a meet-and-greet, the flyer clarified that this is “a giveback, not a gathering.” Check it out below.

“I’d appreciate [it] if you guys really let who needs this have the opportunity,” Kehlani said on their Instagram Stories shortly after. “Go into this with a good heart.”

“Folded” originally dropped in June as Kehlani’s first solo single after a year filled with features. In the video, we see them behind the counter at “Nini’s Fluff & Fold,” later dancing barefoot in a sparkly catsuit and singing atop a rotating dry-cleaning rack.

Then, in July, they followed it up with “(un)Folded,” an a cappella version of the track. Its official music video even reimagined the original record’s concept with Kehlani belting the song out alone inside a laundromat.