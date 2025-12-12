Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kehlani’s features reflect a deep understanding of R&B’s past and future, blending eras with ease.

They’ve worked with artists like Eminem, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, and Ty Dolla $ign throughout the years.

Whether on a drill beat or a slow jam, Kehlani’s vocal chemistry consistently elevates every track.

There’s no such thing as a bad Kehlani song, at least in our book. The R&B singer-songwriter knows how to deliver, and aside from the countless they’ve given us on their own, they sound every bit as good when sharing the spotlight with other artists.

When discussing Kehlani’s collaborations, most people probably jump to “Ring” with Cardi B, the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted “Nights Like This,” or “The Way” featuring Chance The Rapper, which was one of their earlier breakout moments. However, they’ve added plenty more to the conversation since then, especially in the years following 2020’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.

In addition to sharing songs with Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, and Leon Thomas, Kehlani has also made space for a number of relatively newer names. In 2024, the Oakland singer gave Jordan Adetunji the ultimate co-sign by jumping on “KEHLANI (Remix).” The following year brought collaborations with kwn, DESTIN CONRAD, and Karri, to name just a few.

With so many great choices to pick from, Rap-Up took on the task of rounding up 16 of Kehlani’s best features and collaborations, in no particular order. Take a look below.

1. “Ring” with Cardi B

“Ring” sounds just as good now as it did when we were first introduced to the song on Cardi B's debut album, Invasion of Privacy. “You don't hit my line no more, oh-oh / You don't make it ring, ring, ring, ring,” Kehlani sings on arguably the best part of the record. Their honey-hued vocals, the puncturing snares, and Cardi’s verses about a special someone who just doesn’t seem all that invested earned it a worthy — and probably expected — spot on our list.

2. “KEHLANI (REMIX)” with Jordan Adetunji

Jordan Adetunji named his breakthrough single after Kehlani for a reason. Singing “bad just like Kehlani is” on the chorus, tapping the Oakland native for the remix was a complete no-brainer. Not only do they correct the Belfast artist’s pronunciation of their name, but their confidence is sky-high from start to finish here. In Kehlani’s own words, “Baby, you bad like me / Big bad like me / Ought to get you a bag like me.”

3. “Nights Like This” with Ty Dolla $ign

Ever since Ty Dolla $ign first came out, there have been very few artists he doesn’t sound good next to. Kehlani's "Nights Like This" is no exception. “Tryna do it over, bring it back and rewind it / But all that glitters isn't gold, I was blinded / Should have never gave you my heart on consignment,” they sing about a love that wasn’t what it seemed. Plus, the video is top-tier.

4. “Good Life” with G-Eazy

For The Fate of the Furious soundtrack, Kehlani reunited with an old friend, G-Eazy, on “Good Life.” It’s not quite Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again,” but the duo definitely made a case for themselves among the franchise’s best songs. Looking back, the mid-to-late 2010s were a great time for music, and especially for Kehlani.

5. “Change Your Life” with Jhené Aiko

There’s no world in which a Kehlani–Jhené Aiko collaboration doesn't sound amazing. About a third of the way into 2020’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, we got “Change Your Life,” where both artists promise to be “anything you want.” Like so much of Kehlani’s music, the chorus is what takes it from good to great.

6. “The Way” with Chance the Rapper

There’s no way we could get through a list about Kehlani’s best collaborations without mentioning “The Way,” their song with Chance the Rapper. It’s the backbone of 2015’s You Should Be Here and paved the way for so many incredible features afterward.

7. “Nunya” with Dom Kennedy

Kehlani wrote “Nunya” as a way of telling an ex — or maybe a few exes — to mind their business. With Hit-Boy on production and Dom Kennedy taking over the final verse, it’s a very West Coast breakup record that we were fortunate to get ahead of While We Wait.

8. “BAD B**CHES” with DESTIN CONRAD

Kehlani may have only given us four lines in their guest verse on DESTIN CONRAD’s “BAD B**CHES,” but they absolutely ate every single one of them down. “Red light silhouette with your body on me / All gas, no brakes 'til the tank is on E / When the club close, take you home, new scenery” is such a perfect picture of what it feels like to get carried away with someone you’re into.

9. “Sucia” with Jill Scott and Young Miko

Taken from CRASH, Kehlani’s “Sucia” is a bilingual “coochie-eating anthem” that features the legendary Jill Scott and Young Miko. The musician revealed that they “essentially deconstructed Jill’s verse and made it an intro,” while Miko handled the entire final verse en español. It’s one of Kehlani’s most unapologetically horny moments on the album.

10. “Faking It” with Calvin Harris and Lil Yachty

Some of the most random collaborations came from Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. Kehlani and Lil Yachty sharing a track never would’ve crossed our minds in a million years, but the dance producer made it happen. On “Faking It,” the two wrestle with the idea of moving on from a past relationship, even when it hurts like hell.

11. “Nowhere Fast” with Eminem

Kehlani’s vocals sound incredible when gliding through and around Eminem’s verses on “Nowhere Fast.” It was a welcome change hearing them lend vocals to the record instead of, say, frequent collaborator Skylar Grey, who appear elsewhere on Revival with “Tragic Endings.”

12. “worst behaviour (Remix)” with kwn

“Keep drivin' / One hand on the wheel and one inside it / Speedin' to your crib to get me writhin',” Kehlani sings on their seductive team-up with kwn. Released on Valentine’s Day, the two artists reunited for a remix of “wort behaviour,” which, as its title suggests, celebrates giving in to impulse. Not to mention, they share a kiss in the accompanying video.

13. “RPG” with 6LACK

We hate to break it to you, but Kehlani and 6LACK are not talking about those kinds of role-playing games on “RPG,” lifted from While We Wait. The R&B duo’s vocals melt into one another as they admit they’re tired of playing the same old games just to end up in the same place. It’s a true yearner’s anthem.

14. “Folded (Mario Remix)” with Mario

Coming off the massive success of 2025’s “Folded,” Kehlani announced the Homage Pack for the single. It introduced remixes from Brandy, Toni Braxton, Ne-Yo, and Mario, who many would argue delivered the most memorable take. “I'm thinkin' 'bout all the rеasons I should just pull up on you / I know everything that I told you, but I wanna unfold you,” he sang. 2000s R&B fans were in for such a treat when the remix project arrived on streaming services.

15. “Morning” with Teyana Taylor

Kehlani and Teyana Taylor are two romantic artists who, whenever they come together, create a sultry masterpiece with an equally seductive video. “Morning” finds the duo singing about going all night “until the morning.” In other words, Taylor found someone who can match her freak on this tantalizing song from her third studio album.

16. “Safe” with Cardi B

Here's another Cardi B collaboration, simply because their chemistry really is that good. On “Safe,” they bask in the comfort of a healthy, stable relationship. Everything about the AM I THE DRAMA? cut is intoxicating, from the sexy drill beat to their seamless duet on the final verse.