Key Takeaways:

Kehlani has one of the hottest R&B singles in the world right now. On Wednesday (Oct. 22), the singer revealed that “Folded” will be getting a special Homage Pack, which, as the name suggests, will arrive with remixes from iconic voices of past decades.

“Get ready for the homage pack!” announced the flyer, which fittingly matched the “Nini’s Fluff & Fold” theme of the viral song’s music video. Kehlani confirmed Toni Braxton, Brandy and JoJo will appear on the release. Meanwhile, Mario, Ne-Yo and Tank will be holding it down for the guys.

“This has been the highest honor,” Kehlani captioned the post. Luckily for us, many of the artists on the Folded Homage Pack have already participated in the song’s viral singing challenge, so fans can already start predicting their favorites.

On Monday (Oct. 20), Kehlani shared how “Folded” came together during a sit-down with their daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White. “I was working with my friends. I was in Miami on a work trip. I heard the beat and I loved [it], so I took it in a room and me and [some collaborators] made the song together,” they explained.

“I just really thought it was a really cool way to come back into music after I hadn’t put music out for a while,” Kehlani continued. “I was pretty confident about it. I thought it was a good song.” The track was submitted for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance at the 2026 Grammys, where it could potentially compete alongside Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” and Mariah the Scientist’s “Burning Blue.”

We also have a new Kehlani album to look forward to in 2026. Though they haven’t shared when it’ll drop, fans can probably expect to hear “Folded” — along with their next single, “Out The Window” — on the project.