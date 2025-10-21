Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani and Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White attend the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kehlani revealed new music is coming in 2026 during a heartfelt moment with their daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White.

It's possible that “Folded,” their highest-charting solo single, will likely appear on the forthcoming project.

Kehlani also teased a new track, “Out The Window,” which may debut live at ONE Musicfest.

Kehlani is in the middle of one of their best years, musically, and from the looks of it, 2026 will be no different. On Monday (Oct. 20), the “Nights Like This” singer confirmed that they’re working on a new album slated to come out next year.

In an interview conducted by their daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, Kehlani was asked, “Are you working on a new album?” They replied, “You know I’m working on a new album, girl. It’s coming next year,” before breaking into their “new album dance.”

Although Kehlani didn’t confirm how soon into the year we’ll be getting their new LP — or its name — fans can probably expect to see “Folded” on the project. Since its release in June, the colossal hit became the Oakland native's highest-charting solo single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also inspired covers from Brandy, Tank, Jacquees and Mario, just to mention a few.

“I was working with my friends. I was in Miami on a work trip. I heard the beat and I loved [it], so I took it in a room and me and [some collaborators] … made the song together,” Kehlani told Adeya about how “Folded” came to be.

“I just really thought it was a really cool way to come back into music after I hadn’t put music out for a while,” they continued. “I was pretty confident about it. I thought it was a good song.” Hopefully, that confidence pays off at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Kehlani submitted “Folded” for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

In the meantime, Kehlani is already gearing up to release a new track titled “Out The Window.” They shared another snippet across their socials on Monday and seemed to hint that they might perform it live at ONE Musicfest over the weekend.