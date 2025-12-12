Image Image Credit Rich Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani performs onstage at the 2025 American Music Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kehlani reflects on the lack of recognition for their contributions to R&B over the past decade.

“Folded” became their first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a major career milestone.

Their forthcoming album may feature contributions from Ne-Yo, Tank and Jermaine Dupri, signaling a new chapter in their sound.

Kehlani feels like their longevity in R&B often gets “overlooked.” On Friday (Dec. 12), the “Nights Like This” artist spoke with Rolling Stone about how long they've been in the genre not always being recognized.

Earlier in the conversation, Kehlani shared that they were “motivated to rewrite” their story with their forthcoming fifth studio album, which is set to arrive in the spring. When asked what they wanted to rewrite, the Oakland native explained, “I contributed a lot to R&B in the last 10 years, and I think it gets overlooked. I’m one of the few that are still remaining from my coming-out time [as an artist], and I think that’s important.”

“To still be able to make splashes like this 10 years in, I think it’s a big deal,” they added. During their decade-long run, they’ve put out countless hits, including “The Way,” “Honey” and more recently, “Folded.” Speaking of the last-mentioned song — which became their first entry into the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 — Kehlani acknowledged that for “so many people,” it served as an introduction to their music.

For those who’ve been around for what Rolling Stone described as her “decade-ish-long career,” Kehlani is well aware they have a “very specific fan base.” The While We Wait artist said, “I mean, these are some people that I have had to pass out my physical copy of my CD to when I was 19. These are people that have seen me go from a teenager to a mother.”

They added, “A lot of people have their opinions, and you’re not going to be everyone’s cup of tea, but I think that people that really can grasp me as a whole human, they love me in a different way, and I definitely attribute [that to] my ability to keep floating and keep thriving too.”

Kehlani’s forthcoming LP will include a feature from Usher, along with “Out The Window” and the previously mentioned “Folded.” They also hinted at contributions from Ne-Yo, Tank and Jermaine Dupri, who all appear to have played a bigger role on the songwriting side.