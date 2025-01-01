Image Image Credit Michael Owens / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar at 2025 Super Bowl Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Grand National Tour will feature stadium shows across Latin America.

Argentine rap duo CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso will join as special guests for the Latin American leg.

Tickets go on sale starting July 1, with dates varying by country.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Grand National Tour” is headed to Latin America, but this time, SZA won’t be joining him. On Friday (June 27), pgLang and Live Nation announced that Argentine rap duo CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso will be supporting the Compton rapper during his stretch of shows throughout the region.

Starting in September, Lamar will make stops in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina before wrapping up in Chile on Oct. 7. According to Billboard, ticket on-sale times vary by country. Argentina goes first, with tickets available on July 1 at 10 a.m. local time, while Colombia follows on July 4. See the full tour schedule below.

Since launching in April, Lamar’s North American leg of the “Grand National Tour” has had more than its fair share of highlights. The Grammy Award-winning rapper brought Playboi Carti onstage in Atlanta for “GOOD CREDIT,” while AZ Chike joined him to perform “peekaboo” in Inglewood, California.

Meanwhile, SZA surprised fans by inviting KAYTRANADA, Lizzo, Doja Cat and even Justin Bieber to join her onstage at various shows. One of the tour’s most unforgettable moments was Lamar performing “Not Like Us” in Toronto, marking the first time he’s played the song there since his beef with Drake.

Lamar and SZA are gearing up for their European run beginning in July, and by December, he’ll bring the tour to a close, solo, in Australia. It’ll be a perfect finish to an already banner year. The rapper swept the Hip Hop categories at the Grammys back in February, took home Favorite Hip-Hop Song at May’s American Music Awards, and was the biggest winner of the night at this month’s BET Awards. Not to mention, the pgLang founder headlined the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show earlier this year.