Kendrick Lamar’s winning streak is the gift that keeps giving. He first dethroned Drake with the chart-topping “Not Like Us,” followed it with the surprise release of GNX, and now, the Compton lyricist is gearing up to hit the road with SZA.

On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the duo announced the 2025 dates for their “Grand National Tour,” slated to begin on April 19 in Minneapolis. They’ll then sweep through major cities like Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Toronto before concluding in Washington, D.C. on June 18.

The presale will begin on Wednesday (Dec. 4) at 10 a.m. local time, while general ticket sales are set to go live later in the week.

The “Grand National Tour” will be Lamar’s first tour since 2022, coming on the heels of his highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance. SZA, on the other hand, wrapped up the final leg of her “SOS Tour” earlier in the year.

The two artists collaborated on “gloria” and “luther,” the latter of which sampled Luther Vandross’ “If This World Were Mine” vocals, on November’s GN X. The 12-song project, which clinched the highly coveted No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, also boasted features from Dody6, AzChike, YoungThreat, Roddy Ricch, Hitta J3, Siete7x, and Wallie the Sensei.

While not confirmed just yet, it’s likely fans will see some of those artists pop out at select dates on the trek, especially with records like “tv off” and “hey now” making it into the Hot 100’s Top 10.

As for SZA, her SOS (Deluxe) and LANA are both expected to be released by the end of 2024. We’ll presumably get an update on the first-mentioned effort closer to its one-year anniversary, which takes place on Dec. 9.

Regarding the latter project, SZA told British Vogue, “I think I am making music from a more beautiful place. From a more possible place versus a more angsty place.”

April 19 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

April 23 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

April 26 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

April 29 – Atlanta @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 3 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

May 5 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 8 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

May 9 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

May 12 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

May 17 – Seattle @ Lumen Field

May 21 – Los Angeles @ SoFi Stadium

May 23 – Los Angeles @ SoFi Stadium

May 27 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

May 29 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

May 31 – Las Vegas @ Allegiant Stadium

June 4 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center

June 6 – Chicago @ Soldier Field

June 10 – Detroit @ Ford Field

June 12 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre

June 16 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 18 – Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium