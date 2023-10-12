Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti and Kendrick Lamar and Michael Owens / Contributor via Getty Images Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Grand National Tour” made a stop at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday (April 29) night, where lucky attendees got to witness the arena run’s very first guest appearance: Playboi Carti. The Atlanta native hit the stage for a live rendition of “GOOD CREDIT,” one of his many collaborations with the Pulitzer Prize winner on MUSIC.

“Let’s go!” Playboi Carti shouted to the sold-out stadium. “I been feelin' myself all day, I told lil' twin,” he rapped before firing off one ad-lib after another. Unlike Lamar, who nearly spat his entire verse word-for-word, the “HBA” artist was mostly there to have a good time. Regardless, fans clearly had no complaints seeing the two bounce off each other’s energy.

“GOOD CREDIT” was one of three Lamar features on Playboi Carti’s MUSIC, though, for better or worse, it’s the only song in which the Compton emcee wasn’t relegated to riffs and ad-libs. Across the Cardo Got Wings-produced effort, he name-dropped a plethora of people in his show-stopping guest verse, including Usher, ASAP Relli and Luka Dončić.

Will There Be More Special Guests On The “Grand National Tour”?

As mentioned, Playboi Carti was the first special guest Lamar or SZA have brought out so far. Hopefully, that's just the beginning of a trend for the tour, which wraps up in August. They obviously have three nights lined up at the SoFi Stadium in May, so chances are high some of Top Dawg Entertainment’s roster — and possibly the entire Black Hippy — will pop out. AzChike, who made an appearance on GNX’s “peekaboo,” also hinted at taking the stage with K. Dot.

Then, on June 4, the "Grand National Tour" is expected to head to The Dome at America's Center in SZA and Sexyy Red’s shared hometown of St. Louis, so it’d make sense to have them perform their track "Rich Baby Daddy" together.

Another artist that fans have been speculating about as a potential opener is Doechii, especially given the support she’s gotten from both Lamar and SZA. Obviously, things might look different now that the Swamp Princess is riding high off of a Grammy Award and headlining festivals all summer. Either way, fingers crossed that she makes a surprise appearance anyway.