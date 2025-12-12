Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Schoolboy Q and Kendrick Lamar perform on the Marilyn Stage during Day 1 of the 2014 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park on Aug. 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As 2025 comes to close, one rapper surely looking back with pride at his accomplishments is Kendrick Lamar. As the “Grand National Tour” in support of his GNX album wrapped up in Australia, K. Dot brought out his trusty collaborator ScHoolboy Q for a climactic performance.

Both ScHoolboy and King Kendrick are part of the off and on Black Hippy collective that also includes rappers Ab-Soul and Jay Rock. Besides being friends and up-and-coming artists at the time of the group’s conception around 2009, they all were signed to Top Dawg Entertainment.

Although a proper Black Hippy album never manifested, they did feature on each other’s projects. ScHoolboy’s “Collard Greens” was the lead single from this third album, 2014’s Oxymoron, and includes a verse from Lamar. It’s since become a classic track, and the crowd assembled at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Thursday (Dec. 11) certainly agreed. In various clips that made it online, an arena full of fans sings the song’s hook as the old buddies hit the stage together.

ScHoolboy and Doechii were the openers for the final Australian leg of the “Grand National Tour.” All signals point to the tour, which was co-headlined by SZA, being a massive success. After kicking off its national dates in April, it started its European itinerary in July. The trek then proceeded to rock in Latin American countries starting in September — although without the “Kill Bill” singer.

According to Billboard, the tour grossed $256.4 million and sold 1.1 million tickets, and that’s only through July. Nevertheless, it was already enough for Lamar and SZA’s journey to become the highest grossing co-headline tour ever, placing them ahead of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s 2014 “On The Run Tour.”