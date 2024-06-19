Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images, Kevin Sabitus / Contributor via Getty Images, and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mustard at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, SZA performing Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Over the weekend, the “Grand National Tour” closed out its run through Europe, but Mustard still has some thank-yous to get off his chest. On Tuesday (Aug. 12) night, the “Not Like Us” producer thanked Kendrick Lamar, SZA and, perhaps most importantly, all the fans who made the trek unforgettable.

“Wow, 39 sold-out stadiums! Thank you to my bro, [Kendrick Lamar] and [SZA] for allowing me to open the show. I’ll never forget it,” he penned on Instagram. “I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity. I’m beyond inspired! I'm back home, ready to get back to work.”

The post included shots of Mustard behind the boards, sharing the stage with Lamar and signing GNX vinyls. “Love to everyone that bought a ticket or put on a mustard costume to come to the show,” the famed producer added. “Love y’all, peace.”

Mustard notably held down the supporting slot on the “Grand National Tour” through both its North American and European legs. Like SZA, the Stockholm show marked his last stop, with Lamar finishing the run without them. For the South America leg, he’ll bring CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso onboard, then close things out in Australia with ScHoolboy Q and Doechii.

While “Not Like Us” was left off of GNX, Mustard still produced two songs for the album. Speaking with People, he revealed that the “hey now” beat was first played for YG and Quavo, both of whom passed on the opportunity.

The beatmaker was aiming for a “West Coast version” of Clipse’s classic “Grindin’,” but clearly not everyone heard it that way. “That's why it's so empty like that. That's why it's just weird sounds,” Mustard told the publication. The other song he contributed to the album was “tv off,” in which Lamar famously shouts his name.

Now that Mustard is back home, we’ll find out soon enough what he’s cooking up next.