Wireless Festival 2025 sold out in record time, all thanks to Drake. On Wednesday (Feb. 19), organizers announced that general admission tickets were completely gone within hours, with only a handful of VIP packages left. If that’s not proof that the “God’s Plan” rapper is still running things overseas, even after the past year, then what is?

It’s worth noting the festival was announced on Saturday (Feb. 16). For its 20th anniversary, Drake will headline "all three nights with three different setlists" from July 11 to July 13 at London’s Finsbury Park. While the full lineup hasn't even been revealed yet, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Summer Walker, Vybz Kartel and Burna Boy have been confirmed as special guests so far.

Drake’s Pull Overseas Is Still Untouchable

Like it or not, Drake is one of the few — if not the only — rappers who can sell out multiple festival nights purely off their name. Of course, a lot of the recent momentum comes from $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his newly released joint project with PND. However, even before that, his "The Anita Max Win Tour,” which kicked off in early February, saw the addition of more dates due to overwhelming demand in Australia.

The Rapper Could Very Well Do The Same In North America

For anyone questioning whether the Scorpion artist could do the same stateside, the answer is absolutely. In fact, Rolling Loud offered him a similar “three nights of Drake” gig once before. “They were like, ‘You need to make it special.’ Well, alright, [let’s do] three nights of Drake. You [can] be the headliner for three nights,” the festival’s co-founder, Tariq Cherif, told Big Boy in January.

Why he turned the opportunity down, especially considering how successful his OVO Fest was many years ago, is another question. If anything, fans in the United States and Canada will just have to wait until Drake announces another trek, either in promotion of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U or for his next solo album — whenever that might be.