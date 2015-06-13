Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Out of rap’s Mount Rushmore, it’s hard to argue that anyone delivers more insightful life lessons than Kendrick Lamar. Not only does he have a Pulitzer Prize, countless Grammy Awards, and the respect of virtually every rap legend under his belt, but his greatest contribution to music might be his reflections on faith, struggle, resilience, and most importantly, purpose.

Across good kid, m.A.A.d city, To Pimp A Butterfly and DAMN., the Compton native unpacks everything from survivor’s guilt to self-esteem, often dropping wisdom about what it means to deal with fame, family and inner struggles. On Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which saw Lamar in his “rawest, truest form,” he went even deeper, with many of the project’s records basically serving as a form of personal therapy.

Rap-Up rounded up 13 of Lamar’s most inspirational quotes. Continue scrolling to check them out.

1. “The number one thing people feel in the room over love and over fear is being authentic…You have to believe in yourself and have to know that [there's] only one you.”

In the days leading up to his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, Lamar dropped plenty of wisdom — much of it coming from his interview with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis and Ebro Darden. During the rapper’s first sit-down since releasing GNX, he stressed that being yourself is your greatest strength. “You gotta carry that authentic nature of allowing yourself to say, ‘This is who I am,’” Lamar told the crowd. “When everyone is authentic, what comes out of that is true love.”

2. “I’m not even the same person I was yesterday. That’s what keeps me creative.”

We aren't meant to stay exactly the same day after day, as the “Not Like Us” hitmaker emphasized in his cover story with W Magazine. “I have so much discipline as far as repetition — I don’t give a f**k if it’s a thousand push-ups or pull-ups or whatever, but it’s always that extra five percent I’m like, ‘What am I on today?’ What’s going to be the evolution for myself today?” he shared. Staying curious about who we might become tomorrow is exactly what helps us stay inspired and motivated today.

3. “Live your life, live it right / Be different, do different things / Don't do it like he did, 'cause he ain't what you is.”

“Kush & Corinthians” is a deep cut from Lamar’s Section.80 and arguably one of the more introspective efforts from the album. Context aside, the pgLang founder’s message is relatively straightforward: Take a chance on yourself and trust your own direction instead of following someone else’s.

4. “I deserve it all / The respect and the accolades.”

If you’ve worked hard and earned your place, you deserve to feel proud. There’s nothing wrong with recognizing your worth and celebrating your wins, something the rapper drove home on “man at the garden” from GNX.

Fun fact: “man at the garden” was actually “easiest record to write” from his surprise sixth studio album. “I mean every word on that motherf**ker, man,” he told Timothée Chalamet ahead of the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

5. “Do you, be yourself, and make sure that you love being yourself. There’s going to be roadblocks, there’s going to be tribulations, but always remember this is a life experience.”

“Accept the experience. Appreciate the experience and learn how to move on from things that don’t serve you well,” Lamar explained backstage at Rolling Loud Miami in 2022. Life will inevitably get difficult, but tough times are just part of the journey. The lyricist emphasized that it's about appreciating every experience — yes, even the ones we'd rather avoid — and learning to let go of anything that isn't helping us move forward.

6. “Don't you know your imperfections is a wonderful blessing? / From Heaven is where you got it from.”

Another slept-on gem from Section.80, “No Make-Up (Her Vice)” saw the chart-topping artist reminding us that imperfections aren’t necessarily flaws. In fact, they’re often the very qualities that make us unique. Too often, we obsess over what's wrong or wish we could change certain things about ourselves, but embracing those imperfections is exactly what embracing ourselves is all about.

7. “You’re going to have that piece of doubt in the back of your head because we’re human. We all have it. It’s just I like to address it and not keep it bottled in.”

It's completely natural to feel uncertain or doubtful at times. Lamar explained to The Guardian that instead of avoiding negative feelings, he confronts them head-on. If the award-winning rapper’s own journey has taught us anything, it’s that acknowledging doubt is often the first step toward overcoming it.

8. “As I get a little older, I realize life is perspective / And my perspective may differ from yours.”

It goes without saying that our views change as we experience more of life. In the intro of The Heart Part 5,” Lamar emphasizes that recognizing other people's perspectives, even when they differ from our own, helps us grow. To apparently push his point further, the track’s music video sees him transforming into familiar faces such as Ye, Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant, among others.

9. “You play God, you gon' get what you ask for / We got the same 24, what you mad for?”

There’s plenty happening on “hey now,” including Lamar’s speculated Drake diss (“The Black Noah, I just strangled me a goat”), but don’t let the noise drown out the record’s deeper message. On this particular bar, he reinforces the importance of being human: Everyone has the same amount of time each day, so there's no reason to envy someone else's situation. Instead, get out there and work on what’s within your control.

10. “I try my best to stay away from social media as much as possible. When you go on your Twitter or look down your timeline, and it’s all great positivity — I love that. But at the same time, it can really divert you from what your purpose is."

He was doing his best to avoid social media back in 2013 — and we hate to break it to him — but the internet has only gotten crazier in the 2020s. Though social media has its positives, it's also incredibly easy to get distracted by it. Sometimes it’s just better to step away and put your energy into your own goals rather than getting sucked into everyone else’s highlight reel.

11. “Yes, my n**ga, you're blessed, take advantage, do your best, my n**ga / Don't stress, you was granted everything inside this planet.”

We often forget how lucky we really are. On ScHoolboy Q’s aptly named “Blessed,” the Overly Dedicated creator urges listeners to remember that no matter how difficult life gets, there’s always plenty worth appreciating. Instead of fixating on what we don’t have, it's important to notice the good things right in front of us.

12. “They try to pull us down and say we don’t know what [we’re] doing. They [are] wrong, though. You know why? Because not only [do] y’all have what it takes, but y’all have something bigger. Y’all have the heart.”

Lamar’s speech at speech at Compton College’s 2024 commencement ceremony was emotional for several reasons, but perhaps most powerfully for his message to Gen Z. As we all know, there will always be people who underestimate you or try to make you second-guess yourself. But as the “luther” artist reminded graduates, what matters more is the drive that doesn’t show up on paper — the care, conviction and heart.

13. “The hardest thing for not only an artist but for anybody to do is look themselves in the mirror and acknowledge their own flaws, and fears and imperfections.”

Self-awareness doesn’t come easily. Most people shy away from it because being truly honest with yourself can feel uncomfortable. However, real growth starts with recognizing what needs work.

Interestingly enough, Lamar’s conversation with NPR isn’t the only time he’s used the mirror analogy. 2022’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers saw him doing a little self-reflecting on its fittingly titled outro, “Mirror.”