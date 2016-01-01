Image Image Credit Earl Gibson III / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar speaks onstage at the 2025 BET Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Kendrick Lamar has expanded his styling team for the “Grand National Tour,” adding Marika-Ella Ames and Zara Mirkin.

His wardrobe includes high fashion and streetwear, blending CHANEL, Supreme and emerging labels like Fountain of Soul.

Taylor McNeill, his longtime stylist, now styles Brad Pitt, Timothée Chalamet and others.

It seems like everything Kendrick Lamar does is calculated, so of course his choice in attire is well planned. According to GQ, the “Not Like Us” rapper has updated his team of stylists to keep him on point when it comes to his fashion.

On Wednesday (July 23), the publication took a deep dive into K. Dot’s quest for sartorial supremacy, pinpointing his 2023 feature on Baby Keem’s “The Hillbillies,” in which he rapped, “I’m the best-dressed moving forward.”

Lamar has always been influential when it comes to his style picks. Back in 2016, he formally partnered with Reebok and dropped a collection that pushed for gang unity with the Ventilator model. Then he pivoted to Nike in 2017, dropping collabs that included a take on the classic Nike Cortez. But as his renown has grown, the lens on what he’s wearing has gotten sharper.

For several years, stylist Taylor McNeill called the shots when it came to the Compton emcee’s apparel. In fact, McNeill got Lamar’s fits off for some of his recent viral moments. When K. Dot rocked a Margiela “Canadian tuxedo” at this year’s Grammy Awards as a sly jab to Drake? That was her. The Nike Shox and red hoodie from The Row at his “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” concert on Juneteenth 2024? She hooked that up. Lamar’s iconic flared Celine jeans at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show? That, too.

Nowadays, McNeill is clearly busier thanks to new clients like Timothée Chalamet, Lorde and Brad Pitt. So, since embarking on his “Grand National Tour” with SZA, K. Dot has added two new stylists — Marika-Ella Ames and Zara Mirkin — to his team, per GQ.

Some of the brands Lamar has been seen rocking on the “Grand National Tour” so far include Supreme, Chanel, Badson, Corrupt Kid, Stolen Arts and Fountain of Soul, among others. If some of those aren’t familiar to you yet, they will be.