Image Image Credit Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James and Zhuri James attend the 2025 NBA Summer League game between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

LeBron and Savannah James were seen vibing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” at a party in France.

The moment reignited debate over James’ past friendship with Drake, who recently covered his tattoo of the NBA superstar.

Fans are divided — some cheering James’ energy, others calling it a betrayal, including streamer Adin Ross.

When LeBron James was first spotted dancing to “Not Like Us” during Kendrick Lamar’s famed Pop Out Concert in early 2024, it was understood that the NBA superstar’s friendship with Drake was toast. A year later, and King James vibing to K. Dot’s smash hit song that happens to disparage the Toronto rapper is still getting divisive reactions.

TMZ reports James, his wife Savannah, and longtime friend Maverick Carter, were spotted in Cannes enjoying the vibes at a day party. Drizzy might be extra mad at Savannah since she is seen singing along gleefully to the infamous “A-minor” line. The James family wasn’t the only one in on the action. Also in attendance were Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, seen getting their karaoke on.

Although it has been over a year since Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef ignited, it isn’t going anywhere. Drake is currently on a European tour and recently essentially co-signed the audience chanting “F**k Kendrick” during a sold-out concert in Birmingham, England. Also, new motions being filed, including a potential witness list, pertaining to Drake suing his own record label for defamation over the promotion of “Not Like Us” is keeping things top of mind for fans.

And as for his former friendship with LeBron James, fans noticed that the 6 God covered his tattoo of the future Hall of Famer with the jersey of newly minted NBA champion, and fellow Canadian, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

With Drake’s new album, Iceman, in the works, we won’t be surprised if James catches a stray shot or two on the project. With many cheering James along for having a good time in France, there are those who take offense. Controversial streamer Adin Ross called James a “piece of s**t human” while watching the clip. But the overwhelming reactions are that Ross needs to sit this one out.

Another clip from the same event at La Guérite beach club shows James singing along to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” That video isn’t getting as much attention, though.