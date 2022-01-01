Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt KenTheMan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

KenTheMan raps like she’s been that girl because she is! Hailing from Houston with a mic in one hand and a point to prove in the other, the rapper has been applying pressure since the moment she stepped onto the music scene. Her name might make you do a double take, but that’s exactly the point. She doesn’t follow anybody’s format, and that kind of confidence bleeds through every beat she touches.

One track in, and you can already tell the former Roc Nation signee isn’t holding back. She’s the type of rapper who makes you pause, rewind and ask yourself if you just heard what you think you heard — then run it back again just to catch the rest. She delivers every line with intention and without hesitation, knowing exactly how she wants to be absorbed by listeners.

KenTheMan has a mouth that’s slicker than your favorite rapper and the charisma to match. Her bars don’t feel forced, and her flow never fumbles. She knows how to talk that talk and make it stick. One minute she’s in her bag; the next she’s in yours — and she’ll have you rapping along like you wrote it. The 2022 XXL Freshman raps for the girls who know what they bring to the table and refuse to dim their shine to be palatable.

From “He Be Like” to “Crazy Bout Me,” KenTheMan has built a catalog that feels loud, grown and completely her. Regardless of her songs’ shifting production or featured artists, her voice stays clear, and she still owns it. Her pen game is cold, her delivery is fresh and her style is unmatched.

If you're new here, welcome. If you've been rocking with the Kinda Famous creator, you already know what time it is. These are the 10 KenTheMan songs you need to have in rotation.

1. Join Em

Best Bars: “I know a n**ga that's gon' love me for life / He love my mind and I was f**king him right / I had to cut off his lights / I met another n**ga, he in the life / Gave me some racks, ain't even gave him the p**sy, say he supported the grind.”

2. He Be Like

Best Bars: “You lucky I'm turning him down, b**ch / I think he'd be with the sh**s / You lucky I ain't give him rounds, b**ch / One taste, and I bet you he ain't comin' back / I be in his head, I be runnin' that / And if he ain't tryna give me everything / I'm the type to ask him where his daddy at.”

3. Feelin’ Sexy

Best Bars: “If you want the n**ga back just ask me / B**ch be happy, I got receipts that can ruin yo family / I ain't finna argue with a b**ch in her Camry / He is not mine, not yours / Let's share ‘em / And I f**k with b**ches, I can help with yo appearance.”

4. Not My N**ga

Dating 101: “Staying with a b**ch, say he do it for kids / No he is not my n**ga / Posing on a car when hе knowing it ain’t his / No he is not my n**ga / When I’m riding that d**k, he bе saying that it’s his /

No he is not my n**ga / He’ll do it for the bros ‘fore he do it for his b**ch.”

5. IDGAF

Best Bars: “It ain't too many n**gas I don't attract / Run 'em around, they always trynna see where I'm at / Hittin' me up, I always hit 'em with the, ‘Relax’ / You know I'm a P, I ain't with all that gettin' attached.”

6. The P**sy Song

Best Bars: “P**sy ballerina got him spendin' all around the world / P**sy got him calling up his partners, ‘Damn, I love this girl’ / He nicknamed the p**sy cookie, Taraji / This for all the dogs, Champagnе Papi / P**sy bomb, drop it like it's Saki / Splash, Hawaii / P**sy walking on black sand, Maui.”

7. BDK

Forever Mood: “I ain't never tripping off no n**ga, I ain't no pick-me / You know I ain't gon' post him on my page, that's too cringey / Ooh, we calling trials for my team, we in the big league / If we ever had beef, we gone be beefin' till I'm 60.”

8. First

For Every Ex: “Soon as sh** ain't adding up, I'm subtractin' / I don't like it when the math ain't mathin' / And it still f**k you n**gas with a passion / I hate I even gave you n**gas p**sy, ew, I'm gaggin' / They can't even eat the p**sy, don't be lastin' / N**gas really don't have money, they be actin’.”

9. I Got Questions featuring Kaliii

4 Important Questions: “Do you eat the box off the top, is you freaky? / Do you tell the block run yo' mouth, or you sneaky? / Is you talkin' to the lady with the cards trynna read me? / Do you call me blocked when you blocked trynna reach me?”

10. Big S**t Talker

Best Bars: “Still the same b**ch, but the bag bigger / I'm the rich n**ga, ain't got time to be a gold digger / Still'll do my big one on a h** n**ga / P**sy-a** h**s talking down 'cause they ain't up with her.”