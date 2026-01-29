Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kevin Gates attends 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California, Desmond Scott attends H.E.R.'s Vogue Philippines Cover And Pre-Grammy Celebration at Bar Lis on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, Kristy Sarah attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kevin Gates spoke on Desmond Scott’s emotional pain during his marriage to Kristy Sarah Scott.

The rapper expressed empathy and called Desmond “the prize” while offering words of encouragement.

The interview sparked broader discussion about emotional vulnerability and masculinity in relationships.

Desmond Scott and Kristy Sarah Scott’s divorce news had social media in shambles to start the new year, and Kevin Gates — whose estranged wife filed for divorce last year — had plenty to say about it. On Wednesday (Jan. 28), during “Club Shay Shay,” the “2 Phones” rapper suggested Desmond had been “suffering in silence” throughout the marriage.

“It’s all over his face,” Kevin told Shannon Sharpe. “A lot of men suffer in silence, and he was just making himself happy.” He added, “I don’t like to see people get kicked when [they’re] down and then I saluted ‘em. I said, ‘Man, it ain’t the end of the world.’”

Kevin went on to say that God would send Desmond “more pressure,” before making remarks that’ll likely ruffle the internet’s feathers by claiming that men are “the prize” in relationships. “A lot of time, when you build a woman, they’ll isolate you and make you feel like there ain’t nothing out there. Oh, no, God ain’t stop. All you gotta do is focus on God. He'll send you somethin’,” the Baton Rouge native explained.

“I hate to say this,” Kevin continued, “A good woman, that’s a gift from God, but the man is the prize.” From there, he briefly segued the conversation into his “new woman,” Jelenny Tejada, whom he credited with helping him heal.

Gates closed out the topic by offering Desmond some encouragement. “Back to my brother Desmond, you know how to cook all these different meals, you [are] nice-looking, you [are] intelligent, you articulate well,” he said. “What woman ain’t — Come on, man, you got options.” See the clip below.

As Rap-Up previously reported, Dreka Gates cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her split from Kevin. The former couple shares two children, Islah Koren and Khaza Gates, with her seeking joint legal and physical custody.